“Building Something Marketers Actually Want”: NZ Based Marketing Community Hits Aussie Shores

The Marketing Club (TMC), a grassroots community reshaping how marketers connect, has officially launched in Australia. Following a strong response to early events, TMC is now expanding its full program into Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Founded in 2022 by Chanel Clark while on mental health leave, TMC was born from burnout and built with purpose. What started in New Zealand as a small, supportive idea has grown into an 11,000-strong community across both sides of the Tasman. Now based in Brisbane, Clark is leading the charge as TMC formally launches into the Australian market.

“TMC started as a lifeline,” said Clark. “It was just me, trying to make sense of my career again. But what I found—and what so many others found—was a real need for something more human in our industry. This isn’t networking for the sake of it. It’s support, conversation and connection that actually matters.”

The community is powered by a highly active Slack group where members swap advice, share job leads and offer support in real time. Alongside this, TMC runs regular networking events and educational sessions across key cities, with a structured mentorship program now underway to connect emerging talent with experienced leaders.

Following the growth in New Zealand—where TMC grew from 180 members in its first week to over 1,000 within six months—the Australian expansion is now officially underway. After a successful run of soft-launch events in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, TMC is rolling out a full calendar of networking and educational events across all three cities.

The launch includes national paid memberships and the upcoming debut of a podcast featuring honest, no-fluff stories from marketers at every stage of their careers—from students and side hustlers to agency leaders and CMOs. Plans are also underway for TMC’s first major conference, with the inaugural Marketers Day set to take place in Auckland later this year.

“For us, launching in Australia isn’t about ticking a box,” said Clark. “It’s about building something marketers actually want. People are tired of gatekeeping and ego-driven events. They want connection, accessibility, and real value.”

TMC is now welcoming new members across Australia, as well as media and brand partners looking to connect with a vibrant, engaged marketing audience.