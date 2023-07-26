Budget Airline EasyJet Brings Classic Art Work To Life In Fun New Work

British low cost airline EasyJet has thrown off its reputation for £29 flights to Benidorm and instead played-up its classy credentials in new work via creative agency VCCP.

The ad, called “Get Out There”, uses actors with remarkable similarities to classic art works to promote the airline’s more cultural destinations.

Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa gets featured, alongside Michelangelo’s David, Rodin’s The Thinker, Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With A Pearl Earring and a nod to Raphael’s famous little cherubs.

Arguably aimed at Brits looking for a more artistic sojourn than ones complaining about the Germans pinching the sun loungers. Watch it below: