BTC Promotes Racheal Lucas To Head Of Marketing And Communications

Australia’s home-grown cryptocurrency exchange BTC Markets announced the promotion of Rachael Lucas to the position of head of

marketing and communications.

The promotion comes at a time when BTC Markets has witnessed a significant increase in activity, as the crypto market shows signs of recovery from the prolonged crypto winter.

Ms. Lucas has over 15 years of experience in the industry, previously acting as marketing communications manager of the BTC markets team for a year and a half.

Commenting on the announcement, Caroline Bowler, CEO of BTC Markets said: “Rachael has demonstrated exceptional ability in driving the growth of BTC Markets with her creative and dynamic marketing strategies”.

Lucas’s primary focus in her new role will be on reinforcing BTC Markets’ leadership in the cryptocurrency space and driving innovation.

“I am thrilled to take on this new challenge and continue to contribute to BTC Markets’ success”, said Rachael Lucas.