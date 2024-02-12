BTC Promotes Racheal Lucas To Head Of Marketing And Communications

BTC Promotes Racheal Lucas To Head Of Marketing And Communications
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Australia’s home-grown cryptocurrency exchange BTC Markets announced the promotion of Rachael Lucas to the position of head of
marketing and communications.

The promotion comes at a time when BTC Markets has witnessed a significant increase in activity, as the crypto market shows signs of recovery from the prolonged crypto winter.

Ms. Lucas has over 15 years of experience in the industry, previously acting as marketing communications manager of the BTC markets team for a year and a half.

Commenting on the announcement, Caroline Bowler, CEO of BTC Markets said: “Rachael has demonstrated exceptional ability in driving the growth of BTC Markets with her creative and dynamic marketing strategies”.

Lucas’s primary focus in her new role will be on reinforcing BTC Markets’ leadership in the cryptocurrency space and driving innovation.

“I am thrilled to take on this new challenge and continue to contribute to BTC Markets’ success”, said Rachael Lucas.




Please login with linkedin to comment

btc markets

Latest News

file_thumbview_approve.php?size=1&id=23246276
  • Advertising

MFA Industry Census Reveals Decline In Talent Churn

The media agency industry has successfully reduced industry churn as the number of professionals employed in agencies continues to grow, according to the annual MFA Industry Census released today. Delivering a robust health check of the industry, the annual Census reveals that as at September 2023 staff numbers in media agencies are up 2 per […]

World Radio Day Celebrates Radio’s Dynamic Future
  • Media

World Radio Day Celebrates Radio’s Dynamic Future

Radio’s continued global potency in attracting and keeping mass audiences while maintaining trust and entertaining people is being championed today, UNESCO’s World Radio Day. Established to acknowledge the creation of United Nations Radio on 13 February in 1946, the 2024 theme of “Looking Forward to Radio’s Next Century” shines a light on radio’s remarkable past, […]

Aquent Salary Guide Reveals The Gender Pay Gap Persists In Marketing, Design & Technology Fields
  • Marketing

Aquent Salary Guide Reveals The Gender Pay Gap Persists In Marketing, Design & Technology Fields

Aquent has released its 2024 Australian Salary Guide for marketing, design, and technology talent. This year, it explores how marketing, design, and technology roles are expanding, deep dives into gender pay gaps, and examines the movement of salaries year-on-year—both in growth and decline. Paired with Aquent’s 2023 Talent Insights Report, the Salary Guide helps organisations […]

MFA Census Reveals Churn Down & Average Age Up
  • Advertising

MFA Census Reveals Churn Down & Average Age Up

The media agency industry has successfully reduced industry churn as the number of professionals employed in agencies continues to grow, according to the annual MFA Industry Census released today. Delivering a robust health check of the industry, the annual Census reveals that as of September 2023, staff numbers in media agencies are up 2 per […]

Nickelodeon Joins Forces With Fire & Rescue NSW
  • Media

Nickelodeon Joins Forces With Fire & Rescue NSW

Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) has announced the commencement of a new corporate community partnership with Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW).   Lead image: senior vice president, content & programming, Paramount Daniel Monaghan, firefighter Deborah Wilson, FRNSW commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell and Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib The inaugural partnership, which commences this month, […]

303 MullenLowe Sydney Announces New Senior Leadership Structure
  • Advertising

303 MullenLowe Sydney Announces New Senior Leadership Structure

303 MullenLowe Sydney has announced a new senior leadership structure, spearheaded by the promotion of Joanna Gray to newly created role of Sydney CEO, and the appointment of awarded integrated communications leader Karen Coleman as Sydney MD. The move comes as the agency continues to rapidly expand its integrated offering, adding sector specialisations and capitalising […]

How To Hook & Grow Your Audience – Five Lessons From Taylor Swift
  • Opinion

How To Hook & Grow Your Audience – Five Lessons From Taylor Swift

In this guest post, Victoria Mackinlay, chief storyteller at House of Kitch, says brands have a lot to learn from Taylor Swift when it comes to selling their story and messaging… Storytelling is queen You may be sick of hearing about ‘storytelling’ – it’s teetering dangerously on the verge of buzzword territory – but you […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Pollinate’s Nathan Saville Joins Bastion’s Research & Data Arm CRNRSTONE As GM
  • Marketing

Pollinate’s Nathan Saville Joins Bastion’s Research & Data Arm CRNRSTONE As GM

CRNRSTONE, the research and data arm of Bastion, has announced the appointment of Nathan Saville as general manager. Based in Sydney, Saville will be responsible for driving innovation and growth for the business. With 20 years’ experience shaping agencies and building relationships in the market research industry, Saville was most recently chief operating officer at […]

UFC & ESPN Lock In Broadcast Partnership
  • Media

UFC & ESPN Lock In Broadcast Partnership

UFC and ESPN Australia and New Zealand, have announced a multi-year broadcasting rights agreement for ESPN to remain the must-see destination for UFC fans to get comprehensive coverage rounding out all their UFC action. The agreement was negotiated in consultation with IMG. ESPN will continue to deliver LIVE coverage of all 30 UFC Fight Night […]

101.9 The Fox and 105.1 Triple M Melbourne Named Official Radio Partners Of 2024 Melbourne International Comedy Festival
  • Media

101.9 The Fox and 105.1 Triple M Melbourne Named Official Radio Partners Of 2024 Melbourne International Comedy Festival

In an epic combination of radio waves and comedic folly, SCA’s 101.9 The Fox and 105.1 Triple M Melbourne today proudly announced their shared official partnership with the 2024 Melbourne International Comedy Festival. The Melbourne International Comedy Festival is one of the world’s biggest comedy events, and in 2024, it’s again preparing to laugh itself silly with a lineup of […]

News Corp Australia & Outbrain Ink Deal To Elevate Online News Experience
  • Media

News Corp Australia & Outbrain Ink Deal To Elevate Online News Experience

Outbrain has signed a new agreement with News Corp Australia, the nation’s largest news publisher. This collaboration will leverage Outbrain’s AI-powered recommendation technology, Smartlogic, to improve the content discovery experience and how audiences explore and consume media across News Corp Australia’s digital properties. The agreement commenced in January, with a phased rollout across early 2024. […]