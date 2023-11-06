Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online

For over 130 years, the Brown Family Wine Group has thrived on a spirit of innovation and adventure, from the vineyards to winemaking and across every part of the business. It’s this same spirit which has led the business to re-imagine it’s online brand presence.

The result is a seamless online hub showcasing its amazing family of Victorian and Tasmanian brands – Brown Brothers, Pirie, Devil’s Corner, Tamar Ridge, and Innocent Bystander.

This new online hub comprises 5 individual brand sites which will provide users with a deep resource showcasing the unique stories, people, places, events and of course the wines that shape each brand.

To bring this project to life Brown Family Wine Group partnered with Convert Digital, a leading Digital and eCommerce agency renowned for its expertise in designing and developing highly engaging online experiences.

“We are incredibly proud of our collaboration with the Brown Family Wine Group team in bringing their iconic, well-loved portfolio of brands to life online. Their new sites have elevated the entire shopping journey, seamlessly mirroring the cellar door experience online to ensure a truly cohesive omnichannel experience,” said Andrew Waite, managing director of Convert Digital.

Ellie Vince, Brown Family Wine Group’s chief marketing executive, says Brown Family Wine Group’s new online approach is an important step on the journey towards providing shoppers with a true omnichannel experience online and at the Cellar Doors. “We are dedicated to connecting our consumers so that they experience the same quality and personal touch whether they are online or visiting one of our wonderful cellar door sites. From exploring our extensive wine collection to engaging with winemakers, registering for events and booking on-site experiences, we are dedicated to offering a deeper brand connection through our digital presence”.

Another first emanating from the project is the Pirie Tasmania Sparkling website which offers a dedicated space for lovers of premium sparkling wine and provides an informative journey through the award-winning range. “At Brown Family Wine Group, our consumer-first approach remains at the heart of everything we do. We strive to provide an exceptional experience for both our existing brand advocates and curious consumers wanting to learn more about our wines, our brands and the people who make and enjoy them”, Vince said.