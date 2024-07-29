Broadsheet Media Promotes Sian Whitaker To Managing Director

Broadsheet has announced the promotion of Sian Whitaker to the position of managing director, effective immediately. Sian has been with Broadsheet since 2018 and has served as general manager for the past three and a half years.

In her new role, Sian will connect strategy, execution, and performance. As managing director, she will be critical in driving business growth, executing the company’s vision and strategic plans, and driving a high-performance culture in the Broadsheet team. Nick Shelton, Broadsheet’s publisher, and CEO, continues his role focused on vision setting, broader growth and expansion initiatives, and long-term planning.

Sian will continue to lead all departments, including editorial, commercial, product, finance, operations, and reader revenue. Sian will continue to report directly to Nick.

“Sian has been an exceptional leader at Broadsheet over the past five years, with our team flourishing under her direction as general manager. Her elevation to managing director is a testament to the trust and confidence we place in her ability to execute our exciting strategic vision. This transition also allows me to focus on exploring new entrepreneurial opportunities for Broadsheet. I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter in our journey,” said Shelton.

“I’m thrilled to step into the role of managing director at Broadsheet. I’ve had the privilege of working with an incredible team over the past few years, and I’m excited to continue our journey together. My focus will be on making sure our great ideas translate to real results. As always, I’m committed to fostering a high-performance culture and driving business success. I can’t wait to see what we achieve next,” added Whitaker.