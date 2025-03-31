Broadsheet Announces Leadership Appointments For Christina Voss & Gemma Crisp

Broadsheet has announced two leadership appointments, with Christina Voss promoted to commercial director and Gemma Crisp joining as head of audience growth.

After more than seven years with Broadsheet, Christina (Chrissy) Voss has been promoted to commercial director. Voss has held senior commercial roles, including national sales director and, most recently, national studio & strategy director. In her new role, she will oversee sales, studio, design and marketing, reporting directly to managing director Sian Whitaker.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about the future of our business. Chrissy has been instrumental in our success over the years, and I’m delighted to see her continue to grow her career at Broadsheet. With her solid experience across every part of our commercial operations and a huge passion for the brand and our partners, she is the perfect person to help drive our next phase of growth,” Whitaker said.

“After taking on various leadership roles within the commercial team and stepping away for a while to have children, I’m now excited and ready for the next phase of my career. I couldn’t be more thrilled to take on the challenge of commercial director,” Christina Voss said.

“Over the past seven years at Broadsheet, I’ve witnessed significant growth, and I truly believe we are now in the strongest position we’ve ever been for continued success. I’m looking forward to working with the team and our partners to build on that momentum and drive new opportunities,” Voss added.

Broadsheet has welcomed Gemma Crisp as head of audience growth. Gemma has joined the leadership team after returning from London, where she held senior audience growth roles at Stylist UK and Hearst UK. She will oversee social, video, and newsletter teams, focusing on expanding Broadsheet’s audience and deepening engagement across all platforms. Her role will involve close collaboration with editorial and commercial leads to shape content and distribution strategies.

Crisp will report to editorial director Katya Wachtel, who recently returned from parental leave.

“I am thrilled to welcome Gemma as Broadsheet’s first head of audience growth. She brings a wealth of experience in building and engaging online audiences, and, importantly, a keen editorial mindset and passion for quality media. As we pursue our ambitious next phase of growth, Gemma’s expertise, leadership, and savvy will be invaluable,” Wachtel said.

“Having admired Broadsheet from afar for years, it was at the top of my career wish list when I returned to Australia after more than a decade in the UK. Joining the brand is a huge professional highlight and I can’t wait to work with the social, video and newsletter teams – as well as the wider company – to deliver growth and engagement across all channels during an incredibly exciting time for the publisher,” Gemma Crisp added.