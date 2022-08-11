Broadsheet And Glen Grant Whisky Join Forces For Melbourne Photography Exhibit

Broadsheet Media has partnered with Campari Group’s The Glen Grant Single Malt Whisky to bring a photography exhibition, Unhurried By Nature, to Melbournians this week.

Unhurried by Nature is a collaboration between Broadsheet and The Glen Grant Single Malt Whisky, where four Australian photographers will present images that document nature in their unique styles.

The exhibition corroborates some of the key ideas of both photography and whisky-making – namely, patience and preservation – and will be joined by a content series including written articles and videos created by Broadsheet.

Unhurried by Nature will highlight the four local photographers’ slow and deliberate techniques to capture the natural world around them. The artists are Jake Roden, Sarah Pannell, Tim Hillier and Michaela Skovranova.

Pannell’s work draws on visual ambiguity and uses the rich colours of film photography to heighten the landscape of Mount Macedon, while Roden’s work is a result of trudging through the snow in Alpine National Park, Victoria, to find the right shot. Hillier’s psychedelic-tinged images evoke the shimmering heat of early mornings in Darwin, while Skovranova’s exploratory documentary-style work features stunning underwater photography from Port Phillip Bay.

Twenty images will be on display, with five artworks featured by each photographer. The free exhibition is showing from August 12-13 at Marfa Gallery in Abbotsford, Melbourne; the exhibition opens at 3pm each day with a complimentary welcome drink thanks to The Glen Grant.

The twenty images will also be available to purchase through Broadsheet Editions for a limited time following the exhibition. They will also be popping up in venues across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane where customers at selected bars will have the chance to win a print for their own home. Visitors to the show will also go into the draw to win a framed print from one of the photographers on display.

