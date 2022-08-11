Broadsheet And Glen Grant Whisky Join Forces For Melbourne Photography Exhibit

Broadsheet And Glen Grant Whisky Join Forces For Melbourne Photography Exhibit
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Broadsheet Media has partnered with Campari Group’s The Glen Grant Single Malt Whisky to bring a photography exhibition, Unhurried By Nature, to Melbournians this week.

Unhurried by Nature is a collaboration between Broadsheet and The Glen Grant Single Malt Whisky, where four Australian photographers will present images that document nature in their unique styles.

The exhibition corroborates some of the key ideas of both photography and whisky-making – namely, patience and preservation – and will be joined by a content series including written articles and videos created by Broadsheet.

Unhurried by Nature will highlight the four local photographers’ slow and deliberate techniques to capture the natural world around them. The artists are Jake Roden, Sarah Pannell, Tim Hillier and Michaela Skovranova.

Pannell’s work draws on visual ambiguity and uses the rich colours of film photography to heighten the landscape of Mount Macedon, while Roden’s work is a result of trudging through the snow in Alpine National Park, Victoria, to find the right shot. Hillier’s psychedelic-tinged images evoke the shimmering heat of early mornings in Darwin, while Skovranova’s exploratory documentary-style work features stunning underwater photography from Port Phillip Bay.

Twenty images will be on display, with five artworks featured by each photographer. The free exhibition is showing from August 12-13 at Marfa Gallery in Abbotsford, Melbourne; the exhibition opens at 3pm each day with a complimentary welcome drink thanks to The Glen Grant.

The twenty images will also be available to purchase through Broadsheet Editions for a limited time following the exhibition. They will also be popping up in venues across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane where customers at selected bars will have the chance to win a print for their own home. Visitors to the show will also go into the draw to win a framed print from one of the photographers on display.

Andrew Shannon, brand manager for Campari Group (Rum, Whisky and RARE) said: “Broadsheet’s expertise in understanding their audience and integrating our brand positioning and objectives in an impactful way was apparent from our first meeting. They provided us with an omni-channel campaign with the potential to be scaled up in years to come that provides value to all stakeholders. They were also very proactive in going above and beyond to ensure all elements of the campaign were brought to life in a manner that delivered above agreed benchmarks.”

Broadsheet Group sales & partnerships manager Claire Booth said: “We’re thrilled to partner with The Glen Grant and Mindshare on this multifaceted project spanning the Broadsheet stable – video, article, experiential, and even a bespoke Broadsheet Editions series, providing an e-commerce opportunity for our audience with The Glen Grant brand at the heart. Mindshare has been integral to the development of the partnership, building the brand territory we’re exploring with the exhibition.

“The Unhurried by Nature campaign epitomises many shared values between our brands and is an exciting evolution to the work we’ve done with Campari Group to date. Most of us only get to experience the mastery of a craft like nature photography or whisky making when in its final form. Through this exhibition and content extension, we capture the unseen effort and offer it to our audience to own through our e-commerce platform, Broadsheet Editions. It is our immense pleasure to highlight the artistry of The Glen Grant Single Malt Whisky through the work of some of the incredible photographers within our network.”

broadsheet Campari Group The Glen Grant

