Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community

Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner.

This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture.

The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as exclusive benefits for American Express Card Members. Brisbane Powerhouse CEO and artistic director, Kate Gould said the two brands “complement each other tremendously” and are united in their vision.

“Both American Express and Brisbane Powerhouse draw many synergies from one another, sharing a focus on cutting-edge live music and events paired with exceptional dining experiences and acceptance of diversity,” Gould said.

“American Express is a great supporter of fantastic experiences including Night Feast, our neo-noir landscape for performance, visual arts and feasting.” Naysla Edwards, vice president brand, marketing and member experience at American Express welcomed the partnership.

“It is with enormous pride that we partner with Brisbane Powerhouse, Brisbane’s iconic home of contemporary art and culture in support of two world-class events – MELT Festival and Night Feast – to celebrate Brisbane’s extraordinary dining, arts and LGBTQIA+ culture. We look forward to delivering elevated experiences for our Card Members across both events.”

Throughout Night Feast, American Express Card Members and their invited guests can enjoy the American Express Garden Lounge, an oasis within the festival to escape the crowds and enjoy a sensory experience in serenity and style. It includes access to a private bar with food and beverages available to purchase. Night Feast takes place from 1-26 March 2023. MELT Festival will be held in November 2023.