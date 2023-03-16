Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner.

This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture.

The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as exclusive benefits for American Express Card Members. Brisbane Powerhouse CEO and artistic director, Kate Gould said the two brands “complement each other tremendously” and are united in their vision.

“Both American Express and Brisbane Powerhouse draw many synergies from one another, sharing a focus on cutting-edge live music and events paired with exceptional dining experiences and acceptance of diversity,” Gould said.

“American Express is a great supporter of fantastic experiences including Night Feast, our neo-noir landscape for performance, visual arts and feasting.” Naysla Edwards, vice president brand, marketing and member experience at American Express welcomed the partnership.

“It is with enormous pride that we partner with Brisbane Powerhouse, Brisbane’s iconic home of contemporary art and culture in support of two world-class events – MELT Festival and Night Feast – to celebrate Brisbane’s extraordinary dining, arts and LGBTQIA+ culture. We look forward to delivering elevated experiences for our Card Members across both events.”

Throughout Night Feast, American Express Card Members and their invited guests can enjoy the American Express Garden Lounge, an oasis within the festival to escape the crowds and enjoy a sensory experience in serenity and style. It includes access to a private bar with food and beverages available to purchase. Night Feast takes place from 1-26 March 2023. MELT Festival will be held in November 2023.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Hisense Australia Extends Major NRL Sponsorship For 3 Years
  • Marketing

Hisense Australia Extends Major NRL Sponsorship For 3 Years

Hisense Australia, has today announced the extension of its major sponsorship of the National Rugby League (NRL) for a further three years. Following a successful partnership spanning the 2020 – 2022 seasons, Hisense is again an Official Partner of the NRL Telstra Premiership, and newly appointed partner of the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership. The partnership […]

Hopeful Monsters Creates New Roles: Head Of Happy, Healthy And Hungry
  • Marketing

Hopeful Monsters Creates New Roles: Head Of Happy, Healthy And Hungry

Independent creative communications agency, Hopeful Monsters, has announced three new roles – a Head of Happy, Head of Healthy and Head of Hungry – giving anyone across the agency the chance to apply and lead a critical part of the business. From team happiness to health & wellbeing and people development, each role is focused […]

The Marketing Academy Australia Announces 2023 Scholars
  • Marketing

The Marketing Academy Australia Announces 2023 Scholars

The Marketing Academy Australia has selected 30 marketing executives from client-side brands, media owners, agencies, and start-ups to attend its world-class Scholarship Program. The free but highly selective development program draws on the collective knowledge of C-suite executives to develop the Scholars’ skills and prepare them for their journey towards being board-level business leaders. Now […]

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO
  • Media

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO

Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer. Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company […]

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different
  • Advertising

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different

National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future. With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this […]

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February
  • Technology

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February

The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January. It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz […]