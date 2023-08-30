Bring Agency Announces Amex x Universal Music House At SXSW Sydney

Universal Music for Brands, a division of Universal Music Group, today announced the unveiling of Amex x Universal Music House as part of the major program at this year’s SXSW Sydney festival.

The collaboration affirms the entertainment company’s position in market heading into the festival’s Southern Hemisphere launch. The landmark announcement marks the evolution of BRING’s partnership with American Express, which most recently, saw the creation of a deconstructed city-wide festival post Covid through their “Back The Night” program in March, 2022.

Managing director of BRING, Adam Ireland said: “Amex x Universal Music House broadens our partnership with American Express allowing Universal Music to further showcase premier and emerging music talent, as well as future-focused industry panels as part of the inaugural SXSW Sydney Music Festival. We’re extremely proud to be collaborating with the festival, American Express, our music business labels and artists, in creating a unique property for this culturally important event.”

On October 18, 19 and 20, alongside curated live performances, BRING will introduce the acclaimed BRING Artist x Brand Summit (‘BABS’) to SXSW Sydney 2023. Designed to generate conversation and inspire new ways of thinking about collaboration in culture today, Universal Music House will host some of the most innovative artists, brands and thought leaders, unpacking topics for brands, creatives and media agencies leaning into the passion-point of music.

Naysla Edwards, VP of brand, marketing and member experience at American Express said: “Over the past five years we have looked for ways to back the music industry, providing more than $1 million in grants to emerging artists and businesses. We are delighted to join forces with the BRING team to deliver a platform at this year’s SXSW Sydney that continues our ongoing support of the music industry and provides an incredible experience for all visitors. Music has always been a passion area for all of us at American Express and through the House’s overarching theme of Music Futures we’ll showcase some of the best local and international music talent and curate a line-up of innovative thought leaders to inspire, educate and entertain.”

Sean Warner, president + CEO Universal Music Australia and New Zealand said: “We are mobilising across international and domestic labels focusing on some of the most exciting talent of today and tomorrow. The partnership with SXSW Sydney, American Express and our artists will play a pivotal role within SXSW Sydney’s Music Festival program and we’re thrilled to activate the first Amex x Universal Music House experience as a truly unmissable part of the festival.”

Colin Daniels, managing director of SXSW added: “We are delighted to have both American Express and Universal Music be among our partners at SXSW Sydney. This marks a truly momentous moment, in what will undoubtably become a key part of this year’s festival line-up.”

Amex x Universal Music House will host a three day/night schedule of entertainment, a pop-up music store and the BRING Artist Brand Summit.

The House will be open 18, 19, 20 October. Full event programming details will be announced in the coming weeks, including international talent and hot domestic artists from major Universal Music labels including EMI, Island Records, Neon and more.

Holders of a SXSW Sydney badge of any type, or a Music Festival wristbands, will have access to Amex x Universal Music House. Venue will be subject to capacity.

