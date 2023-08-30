Bring Agency Announces Amex x Universal Music House At SXSW Sydney

Bring Agency Announces Amex x Universal Music House At SXSW Sydney
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Universal Music for Brands, a division of Universal Music Group, today announced the unveiling of Amex x Universal Music House as part of the major program at this year’s SXSW Sydney festival.

    The collaboration affirms the entertainment company’s position in market heading into the festival’s Southern Hemisphere launch. The landmark announcement marks the evolution of BRING’s partnership with American Express, which most recently, saw the creation of a deconstructed city-wide festival post Covid through their “Back The Night” program in March, 2022.

    Managing director of BRING, Adam Ireland said: “Amex x Universal Music House broadens our partnership with American Express allowing Universal Music to further showcase premier and emerging music talent, as well as future-focused industry panels as part of the inaugural SXSW Sydney Music Festival. We’re extremely proud to be collaborating with the festival, American Express, our music business labels and artists, in creating a unique property for this culturally important event.”

    On October 18, 19 and 20, alongside curated live performances, BRING will introduce the acclaimed BRING Artist x Brand Summit (‘BABS’) to SXSW Sydney 2023.  Designed to generate conversation and inspire new ways of thinking about collaboration in culture today, Universal Music House will host some of the most innovative artists, brands and thought leaders, unpacking topics for brands, creatives and media agencies leaning into the passion-point of music.

    Naysla Edwards, VP of brand, marketing and member experience at American Express said: “Over the past five years we have looked for ways to back the music industry, providing more than $1 million in grants to emerging artists and businesses. We are delighted to join forces with the BRING team to deliver a platform at this year’s SXSW Sydney that continues our ongoing support of the music industry and provides an incredible experience for all visitors. Music has always been a passion area for all of us at American Express and through the House’s overarching theme of Music Futures we’ll showcase some of the best local and international music talent and curate a line-up of innovative thought leaders to inspire, educate and entertain.”

    Sean Warner, president + CEO Universal Music Australia and New Zealand said: “We are mobilising across international and domestic labels focusing on some of the most exciting talent of today and tomorrow.  The partnership with SXSW Sydney, American Express and our artists will play a pivotal role within SXSW Sydney’s Music Festival program and we’re thrilled to activate the first Amex x Universal Music House experience as a truly unmissable part of the festival.”

    Colin Daniels, managing director of SXSW added: “We are delighted to have both American Express and Universal Music be among our partners at SXSW Sydney. This marks a truly momentous moment, in what will undoubtably become a key part of this year’s festival line-up.”

    Amex x Universal Music House will host a three day/night schedule of entertainment, a pop-up music store and the BRING Artist Brand Summit.

    The House will be open 18, 19, 20 October.  Full event programming details will be announced in the coming weeks, including international talent and hot domestic artists from major Universal Music labels including EMI, Island Records, Neon and more.

    Holders of a SXSW Sydney badge of any type, or a Music Festival wristbands, will have access to Amex x Universal Music House. Venue will be subject to capacity.



    How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum?
    1085 votes
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Very Few Agencies Will Produce Work At Our Level: Clems’ Dani Bassil
    • Advertising

    Very Few Agencies Will Produce Work At Our Level: Clems’ Dani Bassil

    Dani Bassil, CEO of Clemenger BBDO, has been back in Australia for almost 10 months after spending 20 years in the UK and almost five as the CEO of Digitas. Her appointment to the Clems top job has coincided with the agency merging its Sydney and Melbourne offices and a period of significant flux in […]

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    A smiling Asian woman sitting on the couch and reading a book on her digital tablet.
    • Marketing

    One Mandate Group Announces Publication INNOVATIA

    One Mandate Group, launched a new business publication INNOVATIA, promising a wide range of content channels and opportunities for advertisers. Having recently transitioned into a Not-for-Profit (NFP) Social Enterprise, 1MG has consistently stood out for its unconventional approach to business. According to John Keeney, chairman and editor-in-chief, “INNOVATIA is positioned to address a gap at […]

    AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!
    • Marketing

    AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!

    In anticipation of the AFL Grand Final, Truce Films has partnered with the AFL to drop its finals campaign. The feel good campaign teases multiple possible endings of the highly anticipated event. Gavin Wanganeen, Joel Selwood and Brendon Goddard amongst others make an appearance in the 30-second spot. Jonathon Bernard, AFL creative and innovation director, […]

    TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow Draws Leading Brands Across Sydney & Melbourne
    • Technology

    TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow Draws Leading Brands Across Sydney & Melbourne

    TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow has visited Sydney and Melbourne, attracting more than 400 well-known brands including Frank Green and Edgars Mission to get essential guidance on digital marketing, content creation and business strategy. During the event, small business operators and owners had the opportunity to gain invaluable insights from TikTok experts, industry professionals and accomplished SMB […]

    Hong Kong Biomass Front Runner, Ecoceres Buddys Up With TBWA
    • Media

    Hong Kong Biomass Front Runner, Ecoceres Buddys Up With TBWA

    TBWA\Hong Kong, announced today its strategic partnership with EcoCeres, Inc., a company specialising in biomass utilisation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TBWA as the win coincides with the launch of specialty unit PLEX, a suite of B2B-focused services, and solidifies its commitment to driving transformative, innovative, and disruptive solutions in the sustainability sector. […]

    Former Frank Green Chief Commercial Officer Michael Moore Joins Payments & Loyalty Firm Think Wink As CEO
    • Technology

    Former Frank Green Chief Commercial Officer Michael Moore Joins Payments & Loyalty Firm Think Wink As CEO

    Loyalty, promotions, rewards and incentives leader Think Wink has appointed Michael Moore (pictured) as its new CEO. Moore joins the company from digital bank Mynted, where he was chief product and marketing officer and follows leadership roles at Frank Green and Mastercard. Co-managing partners Kristie Atkins and Prataal Raj will remain with the business and […]

    Paramount Drops Provocative Mystery Series “One Night”
    • Marketing

    Paramount Drops Provocative Mystery Series “One Night”

    Paramount’s consuming 6-part mystery One Night launched yesterday with an elevated premiere in the stunning South Coast of NSW. Every time we think of a memory, we reinvent it. Over time, our memories are more creation than reality. One Night explores this theme, pulling us in with an intoxicating mystery we yearn to untangle. But the […]

    Pluto TV Launches 50+ FAST Channels On 10Play 
    • Media

    Pluto TV Launches 50+ FAST Channels On 10Play 

    Pluto TV, a global leader in free ad-supported streaming television, has launched 51 FAST channels called Live TV With Pluto TV on 10 Play. South Park, Happy Days, MasterChef Australia, MTV Realities and Nickelodeon classics are just some of the shows getting their own Pluto TV FAST Channel On 10 Play.  The Pluto TV FAST channels […]

    Why Are Aussie Indies Doing So Well?
    • Opinion

    Why Are Aussie Indies Doing So Well?

    B&T never likes to prod the old 'holding companies VS indies' war, so we'd prefer to call this more a gentle tickle.

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Venatus & Bidstack Sign Commercial Partnership For In-Game Advertising
    • Technology

    Venatus & Bidstack Sign Commercial Partnership For In-Game Advertising

    Bidstack, the in-game advertising and video game monetisation platform, and Venatus, the leading publisher monetisation and advertising platform for gaming & entertainment, today announce a commercial partnership that will give Venatus exclusive access to Bidstack’s extensive video game advertising inventory across six key global markets. Having pioneered the intrinsic in-game advertising format since 2017, Bidstack has […]

    Wednesday TV Ratings: Fans Tune In For Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here
    • Media

    Wednesday TV Ratings: Fans Tune In For Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here

    Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here continued to do well with audiences, securing 556,000 metro viewers last night and taking the second-highest spot for entertainment. It was only surpassed by the nation’s favourite renovation show – The Block – which pulled in 578,000 metro viewers for the Nine Network. Meanwhile, The Chase pulled up 527,000 metro […]