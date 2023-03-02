Brigid Alkema Appointed Chair Of Clemenger Group’s Creative Council

Brigid Alkema Appointed Chair Of Clemenger Group’s Creative Council
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Clemenger Group has announced Clemenger BBDO Wellington’s chief creative officer Brigid Alkema (lead image) as the Chair of the Group’s Creative Council.

Alkema has been an integral part of Clemenger Group’s creative team in both Australia and New Zealand, starting as an art director with Clemenger BBDO Wellington in 2000 before joining the Sydney team for a couple of years and then returning to Wellington in 2006.

She was appointed executive creative director in 2015 before taking upon the role of chief creative officer of Clemenger BBDO Wellington in 2021. In the same year, Brigid became the first female from New Zealand to be appointed to the global BBDO Creative Board – reaffirming the agency’s and New Zealand’s standing in the creative world.

Alkema has fostered an exceptional team of strategic, creative thinkers at Clemenger BBDO Wellington who have continually reimagined social and behavioural change marketing – leading to some of the world’s most memorable, creatively awarded and effective behaviour change pieces. S

She will continue in her role at Clemenger BBDO Wellington while now supporting and mentoring the Group’s creative leadership across Australia and New Zealand, chairing a Creative Council which comprises chief creative officers and executive creative directors from around the Group’s agency network.

The Council is tasked with developing and enhancing the group’s creative product across the Tasman, embarking on initiatives that can continue to further the Group’s commitment to creativity. Brigid assumes the role of leading the Creative Council from James McGrath, who will step down from his current role as creative director at-large after more than 15 years with Clemenger Group.

Clemenger Group CEO Les Timar said: “Clemenger BBDO Wellington has worked on some of the most complex problems of our time, such as racism, road safety, toxic masculinity, climate change and COVID-19. Brigid’s creative wisdom and brilliance has transformed our work and enabled it to truly impact culture and our society.”

We are excited to see Brigid’s creative leadership extend to the Group – she is highly respected by her peers, our clients and the industry, and will build on the important creative foundations laid by James McGrath.”

Brigid Alkema said: “The role, as I see it, is to ensure our creative culture continues to thrive – making sure our talent, our relationships, and the environments we operate in, are nurtured to create the space and energy for magic.”

“James is one of the most elegant creative leaders and contemporary thinkers in our industry. With intelligence, integrity, depth, and precision he provoked greatness in the work and our people year after year. He has influenced me greatly. I’ll draw upon everything I’ve learned from him to carry the creative baton with care, flair and pride.”

James McGrath is regarded as one of the all-time great creative leaders and has been a stalwart of Clemenger Group. Under his creative leadership at Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, the agency’s work was widely recognised for its creative excellence both in Australia and globally.

Les Timar said: “I would also like to acknowledge the immense contribution of James McGrath to Clemenger Group and Clemenger BBDO. His collaborative approach and understanding of the critical balance between creativity and effectiveness, has been at the centre of our work with the country’s leading brands and companies.” Clemenger Group will also welcome Brigid to the board of Clemenger Group Limited.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Clemenger Group’s Creative Council

Latest News

Triple M Unveils Best NRL Line Up Yet
  • Media

Triple M Unveils Best NRL Line Up Yet

Triple M NRL is set for kick off with top NRL names, including league legends Wendell Sailor, Gorden Tallis, Ryan Girdler, James Graham and current players Wade Graham, Aaron Woods. As they headline Triple M’s all-star NRL commentary line up for an epic 2023 season. Thanks to Triple M’s extended audio broadcast rights, listeners will […]

Houston strengthens strategy offering; appoints Daye Moffitt and promotes Cara Meade to leadership team
  • Advertising

Houston strengthens strategy offering; appoints Daye Moffitt and promotes Cara Meade to leadership team

Houston has appointed Daye Moffitt (left) as executive strategy director, Sydney and promoted Cara Meade (right) to executive strategy director, Melbourne. The pair will join the brand and design agency’s senior leadership team and report directly to founder and CEO, Stu O’Brien. “Our investment in top-tier strategic talent will pioneer a new era in the […]

Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO
  • Marketing

Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO

Linktree has added three executives to its global leadership roster: Monica Austin as chief marketing officer; Farnaz Azmoodeh as chief technology officer, and Sam Rogoway as chief product officer. Austin joins Linktree from Calm, the mindfulness app, where she was recently global head of marketing and communications. Prior to Calm, Monica spent four years at […]

Despite Growth In Audio Advertising Measurement Challenges Remain
  • Advertising
  • Technology

Despite Growth In Audio Advertising Measurement Challenges Remain

Brands and agencies are funnelling more ad dollars into podcasts and audio streaming platforms than ever before but the industry needs to standardise its measurement practices to truly make the system work. (Lead image L-R: Julian Ho, YouTube; Zac Selby, Dentsu; Matthew Waldbauer, SoundCloud) That was the consensus view of industry insiders at IAB Australia’s […]

Influencer girl blogger talking smartphone,live recording video blog on social network at home.Social media live streaming concept.Focus on the phone, the girl in the background in a blur.
  • Opinion

Trends Were Shaped By Creator Economy Over The Festive Season

In this op-ed, Chandra Sinnathamby, Adobe’s director, digital media B2B strategy & GTM, Asia-Pacific, explains why marketing trends over the busy Christmas shopping period were shaped by creators. The recent festive season was a marketing minefield for brands, with many promoting deep discounts, festive deals, giveaways, gifting and more. But a new trend in marketing […]

Nine Unveils 2023 NRL Sponsors
  • Media

Nine Unveils 2023 NRL Sponsors

You've got your B&T Awards, AdNews awards, but everyone knows winning the office footy tipping is the true accolade.

Explore A Personally Curated South Africa -Exceptional ALIEN
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Explore A Personally Curated South Africa -Exceptional ALIEN

Exceptional ALIEN launches first multimedia partnership with South African Tourism – featuring the exceptional creators Mick Fanning, Kevin Richardson, Ndaba Mandela, Mick Fanning, Uncle Waffles and more. Ten exceptional creators share their personal “Travel Playbooks” for their favourite South African destinations.  Exceptional ALIEN has collaborated with South African Tourism to offer access to the destination’s […]