Brigid Alkema Appointed Chair Of Clemenger Group’s Creative Council

Clemenger Group has announced Clemenger BBDO Wellington’s chief creative officer Brigid Alkema (lead image) as the Chair of the Group’s Creative Council.

Alkema has been an integral part of Clemenger Group’s creative team in both Australia and New Zealand, starting as an art director with Clemenger BBDO Wellington in 2000 before joining the Sydney team for a couple of years and then returning to Wellington in 2006.

She was appointed executive creative director in 2015 before taking upon the role of chief creative officer of Clemenger BBDO Wellington in 2021. In the same year, Brigid became the first female from New Zealand to be appointed to the global BBDO Creative Board – reaffirming the agency’s and New Zealand’s standing in the creative world.

Alkema has fostered an exceptional team of strategic, creative thinkers at Clemenger BBDO Wellington who have continually reimagined social and behavioural change marketing – leading to some of the world’s most memorable, creatively awarded and effective behaviour change pieces. S

She will continue in her role at Clemenger BBDO Wellington while now supporting and mentoring the Group’s creative leadership across Australia and New Zealand, chairing a Creative Council which comprises chief creative officers and executive creative directors from around the Group’s agency network.

The Council is tasked with developing and enhancing the group’s creative product across the Tasman, embarking on initiatives that can continue to further the Group’s commitment to creativity. Brigid assumes the role of leading the Creative Council from James McGrath, who will step down from his current role as creative director at-large after more than 15 years with Clemenger Group.

Clemenger Group CEO Les Timar said: “Clemenger BBDO Wellington has worked on some of the most complex problems of our time, such as racism, road safety, toxic masculinity, climate change and COVID-19. Brigid’s creative wisdom and brilliance has transformed our work and enabled it to truly impact culture and our society.”

We are excited to see Brigid’s creative leadership extend to the Group – she is highly respected by her peers, our clients and the industry, and will build on the important creative foundations laid by James McGrath.”

Brigid Alkema said: “The role, as I see it, is to ensure our creative culture continues to thrive – making sure our talent, our relationships, and the environments we operate in, are nurtured to create the space and energy for magic.”

“James is one of the most elegant creative leaders and contemporary thinkers in our industry. With intelligence, integrity, depth, and precision he provoked greatness in the work and our people year after year. He has influenced me greatly. I’ll draw upon everything I’ve learned from him to carry the creative baton with care, flair and pride.”

James McGrath is regarded as one of the all-time great creative leaders and has been a stalwart of Clemenger Group. Under his creative leadership at Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, the agency’s work was widely recognised for its creative excellence both in Australia and globally.

Les Timar said: “I would also like to acknowledge the immense contribution of James McGrath to Clemenger Group and Clemenger BBDO. His collaborative approach and understanding of the critical balance between creativity and effectiveness, has been at the centre of our work with the country’s leading brands and companies.” Clemenger Group will also welcome Brigid to the board of Clemenger Group Limited.