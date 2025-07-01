Breaking The Cycle, On Their Terms: Meet The Women Behind Brisbane’s New Creative Agency

In an industry saturated with aesthetics and algorithms, two Brisbane-based females are cutting through the noise with a content agency built on substance, strategy, and genuine collaboration.

Introducing CTA (Comrades to Action) – the newly launched creative agency from Lisa Cameron and Riria Taukamo, two powerhouse women with more than 20 years of combined experience across editorial, social, and brand leadership. This is more than a business launch; it’s a movement to reclaim creativity, redefine leadership, and reshape how women are showing up, and thriving, in agency life.

What sets CTA apart isn’t just the work (though it’s sharp, scroll-stopping, and ROI-driven). It’s the why behind it: a bold rejection of the content churn and performative ‘full-service’ promises that dominate the industry.

“We built CTA because we were done with fluff,” said Lisa Cameron. “Too many brands are stuck chasing vanity metrics. We’re here to build campaigns that connect, content that converts, and partnerships that go the distance.”

FROM COLLEAGUES TO CO-FOUNDERS

Lisa and Riria first met as collaborators in media, navigating high-paced careers and motherhood while chasing purpose-driven work.

Their rapport evolved into a trusted working relationship and eventually, a partnership.

“We kept asking ourselves: what if we built something different?” said Cameron. “What if we could deliver exceptional work, lead with clarity, and still show up for the lives we’re building outside the office? That question became CTA.”

They envisioned a space where performance mattered more than presenteeism, where balance was built into the business, and where collaboration and integrity weren’t perks, they were the foundation.

CTA reflects the lives Lisa and Riria lead today, as female agency founders, creatives, and mothers — and supports the same for their team and clients.

From day one, CTA has prioritised collaboration, flexibility, and integrity, proving that powerful content doesn’t have to come at the cost of burnout.

BUILT ON VALUES, POWERED BY COLLABORATION

At the heart of CTA is a simple belief: meaningful work comes from sustainable practices. With remote-ready workflows, lean processes, and a values-led structure, Lisa and Riria are proving that momentum and balance can co-exist, and even fuel each other.

“As leaders, we’ve both experienced systems that weren’t built for flexibility,” said Riria Taukamo, who also leads CTA’s digital performance partner, Comradery Collective.

“So we built our own. CTA is a space where people can do great work and still be present for what matters most. ”

While the team is predominantly female, the model is inclusive by design, supporting creatives who value autonomy, clients seeking transparency, and brands ready to grow with intention.

“There’s no fluff,” adds Taukamo. “Just strategy, storytelling, and content that genuinely moves the needle.”

Already, CTA has partnered with brands including Secrets Shhh, Move Pilates, Peugeot Brisbanes, and Hamilton Skin Studio, helping them scale through content that’s as strategic as it is creative.

CTA delivers a full suite of services spanning content creation, branding, influencer campaigns, paid social, and always-on marketing. Supported by strategic partners Comradery Collective (digital performance) and The Advertising Works (traditional media), CTA offers seamless, multi-channel solutions, minus the silos of traditional agency model.

A NEW STANDARD IN CREATIVE LEADERSHIP

For Lisa and Riria, CTA isn’t just a business. It’s a belief: creative work is at its best when people are respected, empowered, and trusted to deliver.

“Leadership doesn’t have to be loud or rigid,” said Taukamo. “It can be calm, thoughtful, and collaborative, and still drive serious results.”

In a climate of burnout and creative fatigue, CTA offers a model where ambition and balance are not at odds.

It’s a fresh take on agency life: purposeful, inclusive, and built for the long game.

“You can lead with empathy, prioritise flexibility, and still deliver exceptional results,” said Cameron.

“That’s not just possible, it’s the future we’re creating.”

With CTA, Lisa and Riria are doing more than launching an agency. They’re challenging outdated norms, championing working women, and proving that leadership can be collaborative, considered, and creatively uncompromising.

Their message to other women navigating the business world? “You don’t have to choose between impact and integrity,” said Cameron.

“Build your version of success, and back yourself to lead it.”