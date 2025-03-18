Bread Agency Pinches The Works’ Emelie Jessika Lundberg As New General Manager

Social commerce agency, Bread Agency, has appointed Emelie Jessika Lundberg as its general manager.

Lundberg has joined from The Works, part of Capgemini, where she was head of social.

Lundberg has worked with brands such as DNSW, Subaru, Visa, 7-Eleven and Kimberly-Clark (Huggies & Kleenex). At Bread Agency, Lundberg will oversee operations, spearhead new business initiatives, and help work on the agency’s creative and strategic capabilities.

“From our very first chat, we knew Em would be the perfect addition to the Bread team. She’s got a knack for building exceptional teams and deep social experience making her a trusted partner to clients from across categories. She values creativity and understands social. You don’t find that often. Looking forward to building the next phase of Bread with Em at the helm,” Mary Proulx, co-founder, Bread Agency said.

“Bread Agency has built a reputation for bold creativity and meaningful brand partnerships in the Social Commerce space working with an incredible line-up of clients. I’m thrilled to join the team at such an exciting time and look forward to driving the agency’s continued success,” Lundberg added.

The agency is recruiting for several roles, including an account director, social media manager and content creator, with more in the pipeline.

Bread Agency’s roster of clients includes Carnival Cruises, Zambrero, Connect Hearing, Cotton Australia, Aspen Pharmacare and Abano Healthcare.