Bravehearts Taps Engine Group, UnLtd & Wavemaker To Expose The Hidden Face Of Grooming & Raise Awareness Of Child Sexual Abuse In New Campaign

Engine Group, Wavemaker, Bravehearts, ChangePR and UnLtd have partnered to launch a national campaign aimed at educating parents and caregivers about the dangers of grooming. The campaign is the first major behaviour change campaign for Bravehearts, a national charity focused on preventing and treating the crime of child sexual abuse.

More than 1 in 4 Australians have experienced child sexual abuse and in 79 per cent of cases, the perpetrator was someone the child knew. These aren’t strangers in white vans, but trusted figures like family friends or relatives, who use grooming to exploit that trust.

The new campaign, launched on 1 June by Engine Group, aims to arm the public with the knowledge they need to recognise grooming, by showing them what it can look like and how it hides.

The campaign includes TV, outdoor, digital, press, and radio, with Wavemaker managing the media strategy and planning.

The campaign was created and produced pro bono by Engine Group and its industry partners, including Leah Purcell as the director and Taxi Film Production as the production company. Over 100 other creative contributors collectively gave over $1M of their craft to assist with the development of the campaign.

The campaign represents how grooming often hides behind harmless behaviours.

“After our first conversation with Bravehearts, the entire Engine team walked away absolutely horrified, not just by the shocking statistics around child sexual abuse, but because we didn’t know them. As a father to five beautiful daughters, I immediately started cycling through all the people my wife and I have ever let through the front doors of our home. It was this impact that I wanted us to create in our work for Bravehearts,” managing director and owner of Engine Group, Tim Weger said.

“To stop people in their tracks and get them thinking that this heinous crime happens everywhere. It simply doesn’t discriminate. Our work aims to normalise the conversation, address the stigma and importantly to empower people with the tools to recognise how child sexual abuse begins through grooming”.

“The weight of this brief was immense. We weren’t just creating a campaign – we were contributing to a cultural shift that could protect countless children across the country. How do you begin to tackle something so repugnant, so confronting, that most people instinctively turn away? In our eyes, you stop it before it starts. By helping people recognise the signs early, and by encouraging parents to stay vigilant about who their children spend time with. To play even a small role in that kind of positive change isn’t just a creative challenge. It’s a responsibility. And it’s one we carried with real pride,” Mike Fritz, creative director at Engine Group added.

Following a media briefing in Brisbane in April, over 24 media owners have already supported the campaign with over $3M of pro bono media inventory pre-committed. Kantar has also come on board to provide pre- and post-campaign studies to measure effectiveness. ChangePR, part of Shannon Behaviour Change, is providing PR support pro bono.

“Supporting Bravehearts on this campaign has been both a personal and professional privilege. I’ve spent my career using the power of media to connect with audiences and create meaningful, positive outcomes – and this campaign exemplifies that purpose in the most important way. This campaign is not just about awareness – it’s about giving parents and caregivers real tools to recognise grooming behaviours and take action early. I’m incredibly proud of the Wavemaker Brisbane team and what we’ve delivered together with Bravehearts and Engine, and so grateful to our exceptional media partners for their generosity to ensure this important message reaches communities across Australia,” Jane Sullivan, managing director at Wavemaker Brisbane added.

The campaign is one of the first nationwide major launches from UnLtd Queensland, with all Queensland-based partners. Media owners supporting the campaign with pro bono inventory include Paramount, Seven, Nine, SBS, Foxtel, Pedestrian Group, Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO), QMS, oOh!Media, Cartology, JCDecaux, YStop, GOA, Bishopp, Go Transit, Torch Media, Nova, SCA, ATN, News Australia, Are Media and Yahoo.

“It’s truly been a career highlight to bring these incredible Brisbane partners together and to bring this important message to all of Australia. The statistics are horrendous, but I know this campaign has the potential to change those numbers, and help protect young lives and for that I will be forever grateful to all of our partners, across agency and media, for helping us drive this change,” Emma Davis, general manager of UnLtd Queensland said.

“Child sexual abuse is an insidious crime that few people want to talk about. However, sadly, it’s a pervasive crime that doesn’t discriminate – it can happen in any family. We hope this campaign will bring awareness, but also practical tools for caregivers to use to identify and stop grooming behaviours. We are so grateful to work with such incredibly talented and passionate partners who have truly leant into this project. The passion shows in the powerful, creative and incredible media support we have received. We’re so grateful,” Alison Geale, CEO of Bravehearts said.

Credits:

Creative – ENGINE GROUP

Tim Weger – Managing Director

Mike Fritz – Creative Director

Dianne Grice – Client Services Director, Strategist

Saxon Squire – Senior Account Manager

Aiken Hutcheson – Copywriter

Mark Smith – Senior Creative

Liam Marsden – Art Director

Megan Le-Nguyen – Studio Manager

TAXI FILM PRODUCTION

Andrew Wareham – Executive Producer

Leah Purcell OAM – Director

Mark Wareham – Director of Photography

Kohbe Vela-Smith – General Manager

Jill McMahon – Senior Producer

Alessandria Riding – Production Manager

Justin Lyons – 1st AD

Josh Bailey – 1st AC

Havery Robinson – 2nd AC

Glenn Jones – Gaffer

Tom Waddington – Lighting Assistant

Matthew Porter – Art Director

Josh Turner – Grip

Sophie Borra – Wardrobe Stylist

Linda Jordan – Hair and Makeup Artist

Ruby Masterton – Art Assistant

Ken Kimura – BTS, Editor

Mitch Young – Editor

Erich Bailey – Unit

Kristie Corkill – Runner

Hans Salceda – Runner

Harry Dodd – Locations

Nat Set Catering – Catering

Kali Bateman – Colourist

Photography

Sam Scoufos – Stills Photographer

Dominic Lasaitis – Stills Assistant

Derek Leong – Retoucher

Audio – Rosco Audio

Audio Talent – Snack Box

Ross Batten – Senior Sound Designer

Sarah Ritchie – Producer

MUSIC COMPOSITION

Raf Mikolajczyk – Composer

Digital partner

Daniel Button – Muse

MEDIA – Wavemaker:

Jane Sullivan

Courtney McBryde

Zoe Stanek

Alex Miller

Madi Eyre

PR – ChangePR, part of Shannon Behaviour Change:

Justine Sywak, Director of PR, Stakeholder Engagement and Misinformation Unit

Marisa Lo, Account Director

Reagan Ruppell, Account Director

CLIENT – Bravehearts:

Zoe Hermans, Marketing Manager

Kylie Hewitt, Partnerships Manager

Alison Geale, CEO

SOCIAL IMPACT – UnLtd:

Emma Davis, GM of QLD, UnLtd