BraveFace Launches ‘Worry Wall’ Campaign

BraveFace, known for its innovative herbal remedies designed to support the nervous system, is bringing its powerful mental wellness initiative to the streets of Australia with the launch of its first Australian Worry Wall campaign this August.

Following the success of the campaign in New Zealand, BraveFace has launched of two large-scale Worry Walls located on Bondi Road, Bondi, and Chapel Street, Melbourne. These vibrant, artist-commissioned murals will be live for five weeks from the beginning of August 2025, offering a creative and impactful moment of pause and reflection for the public.

BraveFace’s mission is to remind people that they are “bigger than their biggest worry” and the Worry Wall invites passersby to stop, reflect, and literally leave their hit behind. Each installation features a stunning hand-painted mural created by a local artist, and a lockable BraveFace letterbox where individuals can anonymously deposit their written worries – encouraging an empowering act of release and letting go.

For this campaign, BraveFace is proud to be partnering with youth mental health organisation batyr. For every person that takes a photo of themselves leaving their worry behind and posts to Instagram tagging @braveface and @batyraus, BraveFace will donate $5 to batyr. In addition, $1 from every BraveFace product purchased via the BraveFace website throughout August 2025 will also be donated to batyr, amplifying the brand’s commitment to empower young people to talk openly about mental health and take charge of their wellbeing.

“At BraveFace, we believe that everyone has the power to face their worries with courage, and the Worry Wall is our way of bringing that message to life in a bold and public way,” says Katherine Douglas, founder of BraveFace. “We want people to pause, reflect, and realise that whatever they’re carrying – they’re not alone, and they are bigger than their biggest worry. Partnering with batyr on this campaign has allowed us to channel that message into real impact, and we’re incredibly proud to support the important work they do for youth mental health in Australia.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with BraveFace on the Worry Wall campaign. Speaking about mental ill health can often feel invisible, and this initiative brings it out into the open in a way that’s not only creative but empowering,” says batyr’s CEO, Pat Darcy.

“Every shared post and every product purchase helps us continue delivering mental health programs to young people across Australia. It’s a meaningful step toward breaking down stigma and encouraging conversations that matter.”

Through this campaign, BraveFace is continuing its mission to spark powerful conversations around anxiety, stress, and emotional resilience – showing Australians that mental health support can be both creative and communal.