Bras N Things Launches “I Come First” Campaign For Valentine’s Day

Bras N Things Launches “I Come First” Campaign For Valentine’s Day
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



This Valentine’s Day Bras N Things is inspiring women to indulge themselves before anyone else – all in the name of pleasure. It’s time to embrace your first true love… yourself. You can watch the TVC HERE.

With the perfect pieces to treat yourself and make Valentine’s Day all about you, the new Bras N Things collection features stunning lingerie sets and sleepwear in a range of styles and sizes. In vibrant colours from pastel pink to fiery red and hot raspberry to black with contrast light pink floral embroidery, the range features delicate lace and premium satin, with diamante, gold, crystal and pearl detailing.

Milo Hartill, Elodie Russell and Mercy Rose Watson star in the new campaign “I Come First” which embraces self-love, ‘me time’ and being who you want, when you want.

Self-love is an important part of building self-esteem and studies have shown self-love improves mental health and wellbeing. A 2020 study* of over 22,000 women from over 21 countries found that globally one in two women feel more self-doubt than self-love and the majority wish they had more confidence.

Bras N Things’ Head of marketing Natalie Chalmers said: “This campaign is all about putting yourself first. Women have been told to be selfless, modest and humble for too long and we now know unlocking self-confidence helps foster independence and can build our sense of sexual desirability. Self-gifting lingerie can have a transformative effect on women’s self-confidence this Valentine’s Day, and beyond.

“We want to support and encourage women to embrace this new era of unabashed self-love, pride and self-promotion and what better time to do this than on Valentine’s Day”.

However you choose to embrace self-love and celebrate the many things that you are, Bras N Things new collection has something for you, including the romantic Antoinette range which features a full cup bra and corset with matching v-string or French knicker, the pastel pink Sweetheart cami with matching French knicker and the stunning vivid red LYS First bodysuit.

For the ultimate indulgence, treat yourself to the super-soft satin sleepwear range which includes the beautiful floral print Juliet wrap, cami and matching shorts with contrast black lace detail, the Antoinette pastel pink slip with plunging neckline and contrast black straps and the Juliet black cami with removable pearl and chain detail straps and delicate lace and chiffon flare hem, which can be worn at home or paired with jeans for an on-trend look.

Head of product at Bras N Things, Jessica Lauppe-Guy said: “This Valentine’s Day collection encompasses our brand positioning ‘I Am Many Things’, offering a range of stunning lingerie sets and versatile sleepwear to suit anyone and any mood. The collection is designed to encourage women to celebrate themselves and make this Valentine’s Day all about them.

“With beautiful embroidery, satin and lace, in gorgeous pastel pink and orange, or bold red and black, this collection includes designs from our popular Enchanted, Night Games and Vamp ranges. There are stunning pieces to gift yourself this Valentine’s Day and to indulge the most important person in your life… you!”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Bras N Things

Latest News

Nine Reconfigures Sales Team With Internal Promotions
  • Media

Nine Reconfigures Sales Team With Internal Promotions

Nine has announced the alignment of its national sales team under Total Television, Total Audio and Total Publishing as it accelerates towards its digital future. As TV and radio content is increasingly consumed live, via a live stream and on-demand and news media is consumed across print and digital platforms, Nine is now perfectly positioned […]

Thrive PR Announces Tech Academy To Help Bridge Marcomms Tech Skills Gap
  • Technology

Thrive PR Announces Tech Academy To Help Bridge Marcomms Tech Skills Gap

In an industry first, thrive pr + communications, Australasia’s largest independent public relations agency, has announced Thrive Tech Academy – a technology information training program designed for marcomms professionals to advance their knowledge, understanding and ability to communicate in today’s tech-driven world. With the tech sector’s annual contribution to the Australian economy sitting at $1.67 […]