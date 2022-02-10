Bras N Things Launches “I Come First” Campaign For Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day Bras N Things is inspiring women to indulge themselves before anyone else – all in the name of pleasure. It’s time to embrace your first true love… yourself. You can watch the TVC HERE.

With the perfect pieces to treat yourself and make Valentine’s Day all about you, the new Bras N Things collection features stunning lingerie sets and sleepwear in a range of styles and sizes. In vibrant colours from pastel pink to fiery red and hot raspberry to black with contrast light pink floral embroidery, the range features delicate lace and premium satin, with diamante, gold, crystal and pearl detailing.

Milo Hartill, Elodie Russell and Mercy Rose Watson star in the new campaign “I Come First” which embraces self-love, ‘me time’ and being who you want, when you want.

Self-love is an important part of building self-esteem and studies have shown self-love improves mental health and wellbeing. A 2020 study* of over 22,000 women from over 21 countries found that globally one in two women feel more self-doubt than self-love and the majority wish they had more confidence. Bras N Things’ Head of marketing Natalie Chalmers said: “This campaign is all about putting yourself first. Women have been told to be selfless, modest and humble for too long and we now know unlocking self-confidence helps foster independence and can build our sense of sexual desirability. Self-gifting lingerie can have a transformative effect on women’s self-confidence this Valentine’s Day, and beyond. “We want to support and encourage women to embrace this new era of unabashed self-love, pride and self-promotion and what better time to do this than on Valentine’s Day”.