Brands Overspending On Retail Media Without The Loyalty Payoff, SAP Emarsys Finds

Brands across Australia are pouring millions into retail media – but many are failing to turn that investment into lasting customer loyalty. The reason? According to new research from SAP Emarsys, marketers are targeting audiences with the wrong experiences.

The 2025 SAP Emarsys Global Consumer Products Engagement Report shows that 55 per cent of consumers say brand experiences still feel impersonal, despite soaring expectations for personalisation. Meanwhile, 63 per cent say they’re more likely to stay loyal to brands that tailor experiences to their needs – highlighting a growing personalisation gap that’s draining both revenue and relevance.

“It’s tempting to think more media spend means more loyalty – but it’s the wrong equation,” said Sara Richter, CMO at SAP Emarsys. “Loyalty today isn’t driven by louder ads, but by smarter personalisation. If retail media spend isn’t powered by meaningful customer insight, it’s just noise.”

Despite 59 per cent of consumers actively valuing personalised content, only 36 per cent of Australian marketers say their campaigns are truly personalised. Fragmented data, outdated tech stacks, and lack of access to real-time behavioral insights are blocking progress – resulting in one-size-fits-all experiences that can push younger consumers away.

The research also found that 36 per cent of marketers have access to real-time customer data across key channels. Without a unified view of the customer – from email to app to in-store and paid media – brands risk overpaying for underwhelming results.

“Retail media is powerful – but only when it’s personal,” Richter added. “Brands must stop chasing impressions and start building the infrastructure that turns insight into engagement.”

Marketers ready to shift from transactional tactics to loyalty-led strategies can download the full report at emarsys.com.

