Brands Don’t Need A Lofty Purpose To Show Up Meaningfully

In a culture craving belonging over bravado, brands that want to stay relevant need to show up with less spectacle, more sensitivity and not necessarily a lofty purpose to show up meaningfully, writes Stephanie Babin, managing partner at Curious Nation.

Saturday nights on sticky dance floors and queueing for cocktails are long gone for me. As a mother of a two-year-old, I’ve swapped the high heels for high boots and am learning to line dance. But while ‘boot scootin’ may not be particularly glamorous, it’s joyful, fun, and a celebration of a growing desire for shared experiences that are part of a broader cultural movement which brands should take notice of.

We’ve entered a new era of connection. The days when performance-based events like Tough Mudder, Colour Run or Spartan where the ultimate expressions of community have diminished. These were built on grit, spectacle, and sweaty selfies. Now the momentum has shifted, and in their place we’re seeing the growing popularity of events not necessarily centred on physical prowess, but on presence and participation that’s grounded in community and emotion.

From morning raves where dancers trade vodka shots for matacha lattes, to book clubs that are becoming social events above the prose, breathwork brunches and even the explosion of pickleball, the trend lines are clear: people aren’t chasing status anymore, but looking for softness, belonging, and the emotional charge of feeling something real with others.

Emotion is the new endorphin. Look no further than Lise & Sarah’s Disco Club started by two friends who missed nights out dancing with their girlfriends. In 2022 the pair hired a room at Brisbane bowling club and pressed play on the music they love to 80 women who also wanted a friendly, fun time dancing. Its success has now seen it sell-out events across Australia.

There’s something powerful about these new experiences. They’re gentle, but not passive. They invite participation, encourage connection, and create a sense of shared rhythm that’s hard to find in an era defined by digital dislocation.

Why connection, not competition, is the new wellness currency

Loneliness is on the rise, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials. Despite being the most digitally connected generations in history, they’re also among the most isolated, and in this context, emotionally supportive, real-world spaces aren’t just nice to have, they’re essential.

At the same time, our social habits are changing. The ‘sober curious’ movement is no longer niche, it’s mainstream. Gen Z is drinking less than any generation before it. Events like morning raves, cacao ceremonies, and alcohol-free social clubs are stepping into the void, offering energy, euphoria and emotional highs, all without the hangover.

And then there’s wellness. Once a solo pursuit, today it’s a collective focusing on moving, feeling, and decompressing together. Whether that’s dancing under disco balls or walking five kilometres in silence with strangers, we’re seeing a reframing of what it means to feel well, and who we want to feel it with.

Brand partnerships need a softer touch

This rise in emotionally intelligent, community-first experiences isn’t a fad. It’s a signal of deeper behavioural change. People no longer aspire to exclusivity but crave belonging. In a world obsessed with visibility, intimacy is becoming the ultimate flex.

These aren’t flashy, VIP-list events, but grassroots-led and often hyper-local. And because of that they’re high-trust and high-influence environments which for brands presents a powerful opportunity for presence, not performance.

This shift is as much an opportunity as it is a wake-up call. Traditional sponsorships and partnerships are often about visibility – big logos and bigger activations. But in these emotionally attuned spaces, audiences aren’t looking for spectacle, they’re looking for support.

Brands don’t need a lofty purpose to show up meaningfully, they just need to bring emotional intelligence. A warm-down space at a run club. A post day rave hydration bar. A branded playlist that captures the mood of the morning. Small gestures which garner deep impact. The key is to integrate, not interrupt, not just branding the event but belong to it.

Some brands are already understanding the new vibe. Maple Social Club in Sydney has partnered with Messina for the Messina Car Park Party that ran from 2pm to 5pm, while Caffeine Club in Brisbane offers beats before breakfast and has partnered with fitness clothing brand LSKD.

In this new landscape, the most powerful brand move isn’t domination. It’s participation. Respectful, quiet, intentional presence. A willingness to be part of something, without needing to own it.

So yes, I spend my week nights line dancing now, and I’m not alone. What might have once felt daggy or niche is now a symbol of something deeper: people showing up, together, just to feel good. No competition. No perfection. Just a shared sense of joy. Line dancing captures everything this new wave of community-first events represents – it’s low pressure, high connection, and undeniably human.

For brands paying attention, there’s a clear takeaway: you don’t need to lead the conga line. But if you’re willing to lace up your boots, learn the steps, and move with people rather than in front of them, you’ll find a place in culture that no logo ever could.