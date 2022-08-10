Brandcrush Lands Former 30 Under 30 Winner As Head Of Marketplace Partnerships

Omnichannel retail media software company Brandcrush is expanding its Australian efforts with the new hire of Zach Kangelaris (pictured), who joins their Marketplace Partnerships team.

Brandcrush, a world-first platform that allows businesses & retailers to sell owned media assets via their marketplace, or private media portals, is bolstering resources to counter an influx of grocery retailers to the network.

Matt Hurle, co-founder of Brandcrush, said: “We’re delighted to have Zach join the team. With over seven years experience in martech, deep industry relationships and as a top 30 under 30 winner, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience.”

The rise of omnichannel shopping behavior and the ever-increasing cost of consumer attention is pushing marketing spend much closer to the point of purchase. At the same time, retailers now recognize the value of their assets and are busy setting up dedicated media divisions.

The big gap that Brandcrush solves relates to in-store, offline and non-programmatic digital media, which businesses have historically managed in disparate systems and spreadsheets.

On his appointment, Kangelaris said: “The momentum building around retail media is undeniable, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it. There’s a lot of untapped potential — Brandcrush is positioned as a market leader for in-store and offline media management, so it was an opportunity too good to resist.”