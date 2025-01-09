Brand Rebellion Expands Leadership Team With Focus On Human Experience

Brand Rebellion has announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Jason Perelson as partner; human experience.

This new appointment highlights the company’s dedication to aligning brand values with employee culture to create meaningful and impactful connections.

Perelson joins Founder, managing director, and partner brand Bryden Campbell – the 2024 winner of Canberra Business Woman of the Year – and David Campbell, Partner of Workforce Strategy, to form a dynamic leadership team. Together, they will shape the future of Brand Rebellion by bridging the gap between how brands are experienced by employees and customers alike.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jason Perelson as our Partner; Human Experience,” said Campbell.

“This is a natural step forward for us. His expertise and vision align perfectly with Brand Rebellion’s mission to create deeper connections between brands and their people. Together, we’re not just enhancing the value we deliver, we’re setting a bold strategic direction for the future of Brand Rebellion”.

Perelson brings over 25 years of experience harnessing storytelling and creativity to influence behaviour, build team cultures, and drive positive organisational change. With a track record of advising senior leaders in the Australian government and private sector, along with experience shaping award-winning creative businesses, his expertise further strengthens Brand Rebellion’s commitment to innovative strategies and impactful cultural transformation.

The leadership evolution positions Brand Rebellion to strengthen both internal and external brand connections through a focus on human experience. By integrating co-design, behavioural insights, and a deep understanding of how employees and customers interact with organisations, the company equips clients with the tools they need to drive engagement and impact.

“Brand Rebellion is exactly the kind of indie agency the world needs right now,” said Perelson.

“They understand the profound connection between people, businesses, teams, and the experiences they deliver. Humanity is at the core of everything they do, and that’s something truly special.

“I’m thrilled to join this journey as the team drives big, exciting changes that are bound to make lives better. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”

With the integration of human experience into its core services, Brand Rebellion provides a comprehensive approach for clients aiming to ensure their brand promises are not only communicated externally but also deeply felt by employees internally. This alignment strengthens employee engagement and advocacy, cultivating a culture where people genuinely embody the brand’s values.