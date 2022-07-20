Botched Model Linda Evangelista Makes Triumphant Return In Fendi Campaign

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista has returned to modelling after she underwent a fat-freezing procedure that she has claimed left her “permanently deformed.”

Evangelista took to Instagram to share her modelling moment with luxury brand Fendi. She wrote, “I am so grateful!”

Evangelista’s Fendi campaign is so fabulous because she’s previously been very open about struggling in her career after being left disfigured from a cosmetic procedure,

She previously wrote on Instagram, “To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure, which did the opposite of what it promised.

“It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries.”

Naturally, Twitter is thrilled to see her back.

Welcome back to one of the OG Supermodels, Madam Linda Evangelista! YESSSS! One of the first women I admired, who said, "I don't wake up for less than $10,000 a day" Right on. Know your worth girls. pic.twitter.com/mseLjniLrH — Bettinna (@bettinna) July 18, 2022

i'm thrilled linda evangelista is back, but i'm going to sue fendi for making her wear a pile of baseball caps pic.twitter.com/DuZeJudgfw — internet baby (@kirkpate) July 18, 2022

the triumphant return of the women who singlehandedly reinvented the fashion industry — THE linda evangelista for the fendi baguette’s 25th anniversary campaign, by steven meisel pic.twitter.com/CZlwJMuDY3 — ً (@muglerize) July 16, 2022

This Fendi campaign could signify a well-deserved comeback for the former Supermodel or, should I say, current Supermodel.