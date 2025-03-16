MarketingNewsletter

Boomtown Hires Cartology’s Marketing Manager Franky Ryan

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Franky Ryan

Boomtown has appointed experienced marketer Francesca (Franky) Ryan as its new marketing lead.

Ryan, who begins in April, replaces outgoing acting marketing lead Nikki Clarkson, who has been appointed chief marketing officer at the Victoria Racing Club.

Clarkson has been acting in the role since the departure of Leanne Glamuzina, who joined oOh!media earlier this year.

Ryan brings nearly 15 years’ experience in brand strategy, project management and marketing to Boomtown, which promotes advertising spend for regional Australia.

She comes to the collective from Cartology, where she was marketing manager for almost five years, helping establish the business as a tier-one media company.

Prior to this, she spent four years at Southern Cross Austereo as national marketing and events Manager and the national trade marketing manager, leading a team across trade marketing and events.

Ryan has previously worked with Boomtown, and was part of the Boomtown Marketing Group from 2018 to 2020. She has also previously worked with APN Outdoor, JCDecaux and Adshel.

Boomtown independent chairman Brian Gallagher said: “We are thrilled to announce Franky’s appointment to the Boomtown team. She is a dedicated advocate for regional media, with a track record for bringing her enthusiastic, creative and forward-thinking skill set to every project. Having been part of the Boomtown Marketing Group, Franky has a deep understanding of the power of regional media, and will be critical as we continue to advance and evolve the Boomtown offering.

“Franky joins Boomtown at an exciting time for regional media in Australia. We recently achieved our highest-ever market share for regional advertising at 17.8 per cent*, and we’re excited to continue that momentum with the appointment of Franky and with Network 10 recently joining the collective.

“None of our efforts would be achievable without our team – I’d like to extend my thanks to Nikki, who has gone above and beyond while acting in the Marketing Lead role, and to Leanne who was instrumental in promoting Boomtown’s work throughout her tenure.”

Commenting on her new role, Ryan said: “I am so excited to be joining the Boomtown team. I have long had a passion for regional media and its critical and growing role in the national media landscape.

“During my time at SCA, I was heavily involved in Boomtown’s marketing initiatives, so I have a deep appreciation for the collective’s efforts in promoting regional advertising opportunities. It’s an honour to join Boomtown as it continues to push the needle and set new records for regional advertising spend. I look forward to taking this momentum into 2025.”

Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

