BMF Poaches Simone Takasaki From Google

Google APAC’s head of production, brand studio, Simone Takasaki (lead image), has joined BMF in the newly created role of head of creative services and integrated production.

Prior to joining BMF, Takasaki spent three-and-a-half years leading Google APAC’s production offering for its brand studio and nine years at Wieden+Kennedy Portland and Tokyo as a Production and Operation Lead at the creative agency.

In her new role at BMF, Takasaki will work across the agency and its portfolio of clients to drive efficiency and effectiveness throughout the production process and help the business continue to deliver world-class work.

In addition, she will help bolster the creative agency’s innovation offering alongside Google APAC’s former Head of Creative and BMF’s Chief Innovation Officer, Tara McKenty.

“Simone is somewhat of a production unicorn. She has progressive tech and digital production skills as well as extensive experience leading production at a world-class creative agency. Simone’s skillset, ambition, and credibility makes her the perfect person to enhance the holistic agency process and further drive our innovation offering alongside our Chief Innovation Officer Tara McKenty,” said Stephen McArdle, CEO, BMF.

“BMF has an incredibly strong reputation for its creativity, culture, and craft. After four years working in big tech, I couldn’t be more excited to be joining an agency with such a strong reputation in not just its creativity but its effectiveness,” said Takasaki.