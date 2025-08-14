BMEOF, DDB, Finch Win Big At AWARD Awards, Mathilda Grinling Named Top Student

The winners of the 46th annual AWARD Awards were announced tonight as part of This Way Up, AWARD’s annual creative festival in Sydney.

Mathilda Grinling from New South Wales has been named AWARD School’s national top student for 2025.

A total of 36 Gold pencils were awarded across 19 different campaigns, with a further 87 Silver and 177 Bronze pencils awarded. Special Awards were also awarded across 16 categories.

Bear Meets Eagle On Fire collected 8 golds across four pieces of work and was named Individual Agency of the Year.

DDB was crowned Agency Network of the Year, taking home nine golds across five campaigns, with six for DDB Aotearoa and three for DDB Australia.

FINCH took home the Production Company of the Year Award, having been credited on the most awarded entries across the show.

The Grand Award was awarded to Motion Sickness and FINCH for Make New Zealand The Best Place In The World To Have Herpes, which also collected four golds.

Jury president Nils Leonard said: “Sometimes the best work does exactly what it shouldn’t. This work isn’t trying to fit into algorithms; it slices through them, using brash and childlike patter to make an important and grown-up point. The best work does more than answer a brief but becomes a reference point for a time; this stuff has that energy. Irreverent. Unignorable. Important”.

Other winners include Revolver, who picked up four golds; VML Australia, Special Australia, Wolf BKK, and It’s Friday, all with two golds; and Supermassive, TBWA\ Media Arts Lab Australia and Sonar Music all picked up one.

The Best B2B Campaign, sponsored by LinkedIn, was awarded to Supermassive & FINCH for 36 Months.

Grinling was nominated ahead of more than 200 students from across the Asia Pacific and received the coveted AWARD School Ray Black Pencil. She was also named the winner of the national Outdoor/Billboard brief for creative that was clear, crisp, and impactful, and which allowed the audience to understand the concept quickly.

AWARD Chair Mandie van der Merwe, Chief Creative Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, said Grinling’s portfolio was “a truly exceptional standout, with all state and brief winners’ work nothing short of brilliant.”

“The judges were blown away by Mathilda’s creative thinking. Her portfolio blended sharp strategic insight with fresh, unexpected ideas, which, as a combination, set her apart. It showed strong lateral thinking, thoughtful craft, and a distinct creative voice, making her the clear choice for 2025’s national top student. She thoroughly deserves this recognition, and congratulations to all our outstanding finalists.”