Bloomreach Expands Its Global Presence Across APAC, Appointing Kris Fagan As Vice President

Bloomreach has announced the continued growth of its global footprint as it expands its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, welcoming Kris Fagan as its new Vice President, APAC. As Bloomreach continues to increase its global reach, it underscores its commitment to delivering deeply personalised customer experiences — and driving measurable growth — for businesses worldwide.

With the power of its proprietary LoomiTM AI, Bloomreach already supports leading businesses within the APAC region today. This includes customers such as SM Retail, Bluebell, Repco, Spotlight Retail Group, and MILKRUN, a grocery delivery service owned by Australian grocery chain Woolworths.

“Using Bloomreach, our team can build out the personalised experiences we know will differentiate us to customers and drive results — not only on the app, but across email, SMS, and push,” said Jamie Gagliardi, head of marketing and growth, MILKRUN. “With the help of Bloomreach and our partners, we’re driving forward the future of grocery, one customer and order at a time.”

Growth in this market is supported by key hires in the region, including Kris Fagan, who joins as Vice President, APAC. Kris brings years of enterprise and account experience from mParticle, PagerDuty, and Dropbox in Australia. Kris most recently led a team that drove sales, partnerships and operations, and was focused on enhancing customer satisfaction and market presence in APAC.

“I’m thrilled to lead our talented team in helping businesses across APAC deliver personalised, AI-driven experiences that truly connect with their customers,” said Kris Fagan, Vice President, APAC, Bloomreach. “As we start the new year, the opportunities ahead of us are tremendous. The APAC region is a beacon of digital innovation and commerce growth, and I am dedicated to sustaining that momentum and ensuring our customers have access to top-tier technology and support to surpass their business objectives.”