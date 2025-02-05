Blobfish International Partners With DRUM & 2K Games For Food Delivery Campaign Marking Civilization VII Release

Blobfish International has partnered with gaming company 2K Games and content partnerships agency DRUM, for a mass food delivery campaign to mark the release of long-awaited video game, Civilization VII.

To celebrate the latest iteration of the cult-classic Sid Meier game, which is set to be released globally on February 11, Blobfish International has launched a unique metro markets food delivery campaign, designed to reach Civilization fans en masse.

Thousands of custom-branded bags from restaurants across Sydney and Melbourne will be sent to customers, with cuisine that celebrates the diversity of cultures featured in the Civilization VII game.

Gaming fans can then scan a unique QR code on the bags, which will send them to a custom landing page, where they can enter a competition to win major prizes.

The Civilization VII launch comes nearly a decade after the release of Civilization VI. Players will again be tasked with leading an entire human civilisation from early settlement to advanced culture, controlling everything from urban development to military allies, and growing their cities through culture and technology. Players are set to compete against other civilisations for global domination, while also advancing exploration and settlement within their own worlds.

“This campaign is a great opportunity to reach and engage Aussie gamers at home via our extensive restaurant and dark kitchen network,” said Blobfish International partnerships director Rose Rye.

“We know that gamers over-index on food delivery platforms – we’ve long seen a strong synergy between online food ordering and video gaming, particularly for Gen Z, who are heavily invested in gaming and, as they become older, turn to online ordering for convenience. The launch of Civilization VII is a chance to leverage this captive audience and reach them where they are.”

“At DRUM, we pride ourselves on creating partnerships that resonate with audiences and culture. Our work with Blobfish and 2K Games to launch Civilization VII celebrates the diversity of civilisations in the game and brings players closer to the experience, through food inspired by the nations and era they will explore,” said head of DRUM Sydney, Erin Fletcher.

The Civilization VII campaign will run across Sydney and Melbourne until February 20.