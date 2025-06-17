Blobfish International Has Revealed An Expansion Of Its Sampling Network

Sampling and activation specialists, Blobfish International has announced an expansion of its bespoke sampling network in response to growing client demand for additional activation opportunities and greater targeting and personalisation.

Blobfish has expanded into several growing networks, including butchers’ boxes via custom meat and seafood deliveries; the children, baby and parent sector with sampling at childcare centres, swim schools and recreational centres; the national sporting and health industry, including mixed martial arts, pilates and yoga studios, gyms, ice and sauna houses; as well as reaching students through new university partnerships.

The expansion follows consistent demand from Blobfish clients for enhanced activation and sampling options, with multiple partners keen to target audiences and offer greater personalisation across diverse sectors. Blobfish has already partnered with several key brands across the new network offering, including Kiddylicious Snacks and Aveeno in the baby, children and parenting sector, and F45 gyms in the sporting and health market.

In the butchers’ boxes category, brands have harnessed key sporting events like ‘Steak of Origin’ to sample to specific audiences, using Blobfish’s unique first-party data to reach audiences based on demographics, preferences and geographical location.

“Our partnership with Blobfish has been a game-changer,” said Joshua Schmidt, F45 Noble Park owner and director. “Through Blobfish’s sampling, we’ve enhanced our relationship with our clients—they love the thoughtful extra touch in the gym, and it’s helped to drive consistent five-star reviews for our client experience. Blobfish sampling is demonstrative of the power of small details making a big impact.”

“We partnered with Blobfish to sample nappies for local families. This demonstrates our core values—We’re Better Every Day, We’re In It Together, We Show Up, and it’s All for Hume,” said Bianca Gombarovic, Splash Aqua Park and Leisure Centre, aquatic programs team leader.

“For many parents and carers, access to essential items like nappies can ease daily financial stress and offer peace of mind. We’re proud of the difference this initiative is making and grateful to the families who’ve shared their stories and feedback. Together, we’ll continue building a stronger, more supported community”

“Our expansion into several new key networks is testament to our commitment to connecting brands with consumers where they are, and in relevant moments with high engagement when they are most receptive to trial and discovery,” said Nicolas Cann, Blobfish International director.

“Blobfish is the only sampling company in Australia that has built its own, controlled network of partners, ensuring logistics and quality control for brands, while also giving them access to unique first-party data, enabling better targeting and contextual opportunities and allowing them to reach audiences at-scale. This expansion is a direct result of demand from our client stable for activation and sampling opportunities across a diverse range of categories, along with the rise of sampling for marketers and brands.

“The challenge for marketers is ensuring their investment isn’t diluted by poor targeting or generic placement. By engineering our network from the ground up, brands have the ability to sample smarter: to integrate into the consumer’s lifestyle in a way that feels natural, welcome, and persuasive.”

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Blobfish has built an extensive network of partners, including Uber Eats, Door Dash, Menulog and AirBnB, hotels, and rideshare vehicles opening a range of environmental sampling opportunities in Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

The network has worked with many well-known local and global brands including Aperol, Unilever, Mondelez International, Danone and Nestlé to reach customers in their environments.