Blobfish International Appoints UK Partnerships Director As It Continues Rapid European Expansion

The sampling network, Blobfish International, has announced the appointment of Amanda Grainger as its UK partnerships director as it continues to grow its UK footprint.

Grainger will be responsible for managing all major client partners across Blobfish’s UK sampling and activation campaigns, while also exploring new sampling channel partnerships throughout Europe. Grainger comes to Blobfish with more than 15 years’ media experience, managing sales and accounts in the magazine sector.

Most recently, Grainger was a senior sales executive at Radio Times magazine, working alongside the BBC’s Gardeners World, Good Food, Delicious, Olive and Top Gear to cross-sell advertising. Blobfish International Founder and CEO, Nicolas Cann, said Grainger’s wealth of experience and strong client relationships made her a good fit for Blobfish’s UK business.

“Having worked in the UK media for more than 15 years across various outlets, Amanda has an intimate knowledge of the UK market and how to best deliver for our clients. We’re excited to have her as part of our global team,” he said.

“The UK market has been a key growth area for our business over the past 12 months and we’re delighted to have experienced such rapid expansion in a short period.

“Our sampling network and client base has significantly grown and we’re looking forward to continuing to drive market growth in the coming months.

“Leading partnerships, Amanda is highly experienced in client engagement and sales. She is motivated, passionate and meticulous and will be crucial as we continue to grow our client base in the UK and Europe.”

Commenting on her appointment, Grainger said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Blobfish during such an exciting time for the business. Blobfish are well-known for their creativity, ‘blue sky’ thinking and commitment to going big for their clients – I’m looking forward to being part of such a dynamic, innovative team.”

Grainger joins Tom De Vries, who was appointed as sales director for Blobfish in the UK last year. Grainger’s appointment comes on the back of a hiring spree for Blobfish International, with Casey Oxley appointed to the newly created sales director role for the New Zealand market, and Rose Rye promoted to partnerships director in Australia.

Since its 2015 Australian launch, Blobfish has worked closely with major tech partners including Uber, Ola, Didi, Uber Eats, Deliveroo, Menulog, and DoorDash to reach customers in their environments. Its major UK brand partners include Mondelez, PepsiCo and Athletic Brewing Co. Grainger’s appointment is effective immediately.