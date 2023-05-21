Blobfish International Appoints UK Partnerships Director As It Continues Rapid European Expansion

Blobfish International Appoints UK Partnerships Director As It Continues Rapid European Expansion
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    The sampling network, Blobfish International, has announced the appointment of Amanda Grainger as its UK partnerships director as it continues to grow its UK footprint.

    Grainger will be responsible for managing all major client partners across Blobfish’s UK sampling and activation campaigns, while also exploring new sampling channel partnerships throughout Europe. Grainger comes to Blobfish with more than 15 years’ media experience, managing sales and accounts in the magazine sector.

    Most recently, Grainger was a senior sales executive at Radio Times magazine, working alongside the BBC’s Gardeners World, Good Food, Delicious, Olive and Top Gear to cross-sell advertising. Blobfish International Founder and CEO, Nicolas Cann, said Grainger’s wealth of experience and strong client relationships made her a good fit for Blobfish’s UK business.

    “Having worked in the UK media for more than 15 years across various outlets, Amanda has an intimate knowledge of the UK market and how to best deliver for our clients. We’re excited to have her as part of our global team,” he said.

    “The UK market has been a key growth area for our business over the past 12 months and we’re delighted to have experienced such rapid expansion in a short period.

    “Our sampling network and client base has significantly grown and we’re looking forward to continuing to drive market growth in the coming months.

    “Leading partnerships, Amanda is highly experienced in client engagement and sales. She is motivated, passionate and meticulous and will be crucial as we continue to grow our client base in the UK and Europe.”

    Commenting on her appointment, Grainger said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Blobfish during such an exciting time for the business. Blobfish are well-known for their creativity, ‘blue sky’ thinking and commitment to going big for their clients – I’m looking forward to being part of such a dynamic, innovative team.”

    Grainger joins Tom De Vries, who was appointed as sales director for Blobfish in the UK last year. Grainger’s appointment comes on the back of a hiring spree for Blobfish International, with Casey Oxley appointed to the newly created sales director role for the New Zealand market, and Rose Rye promoted to partnerships director in Australia.

    Since its 2015 Australian launch, Blobfish has worked closely with major tech partners including Uber, Ola, Didi, Uber Eats, Deliveroo, Menulog, and DoorDash to reach customers in their environments. Its major UK brand partners include Mondelez, PepsiCo and Athletic Brewing Co. Grainger’s appointment is effective immediately.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Indie Agency HERO Wins Simply Energy’s Creative
    • Advertising

    Indie Agency HERO Wins Simply Energy’s Creative

    Simply Energy has appointed independent agency HERO as its new integrated creative agency partner following a competitive pitch. HERO will now be responsible for Simply Energy’s creative and strategy for brand, customer acquisition and customer marketing. Penny Maher, Simply Energy general manager marketing and digital experience said, “We were looking for a full service agency […]

    Delivering True Business Value Through Marketing Automation
    • Media
    • Opinion

    Delivering True Business Value Through Marketing Automation

    In this guest post, Sophie Crisp, head of digital at n3 Hub, tells you everything you need to know about marketing automation and making it work to improve your bottomline… In an effort to improve the effectiveness of campaigns and deliver an improved bottom line, increasing numbers of organisations are harnessing the power of marketing […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Three Ways To Flip Risk Aversion & Unlock Innovation
    • Opinion

    Three Ways To Flip Risk Aversion & Unlock Innovation

    Zoe Aitken (lead image) is the head of consulting at leading behavioural science and innovation consultancy Inventium and has over 20 years’ experience helping organisations develop customer-centric growth strategies and innovation. In her latest post for B&T, Aitken offers surefire tips to unlock anyone’s or any team’s innovative side… Fear of failure is one of […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Specsavers Launches New Should’ve Gone To Specsavers Ad Campaign ‘Fishing Trip’
    • Marketing

    Specsavers Launches New Should’ve Gone To Specsavers Ad Campaign ‘Fishing Trip’

    The award-winning campaign, which has captivated the brand’s audiences in major global markets for over twenty years celebrates 15 years in Australia. Debuting yesterday on Channel Nine and Seven News, the 30-second ad features a father and son on a fishing adventure – the two of them settled on a boat in the middle of […]

    The concept of carbon neutral and net zero. natural environment A climate-neutral long-term strategy greenhouse gas emissions targets with green net center icon on hand cap and green background
    • Advertising

    PubMatic Partners With SeenThis To Reduce Digital Video Ad Carbon Emissions

    Adtech firm PubMatic has partnered with video streaming technology company SeenThis to reduce the carbon emissions generated through digital advertising. The partnership will give brands and agencies an easy way to shift their buying behaviour in favour of more sustainable media, without compromising on advertising performance. SeenThis’ tech allows advertisers to stream high-resolution video content […]

    MiQ Announced Luke Burr As Its Victorian Sales Director
    • Marketing

    MiQ Announced Luke Burr As Its Victorian Sales Director

    MiQ managing director, Fiona Roberts today announced the appointment of Luke Burr as Victorian sales director, Independents as the programmatic company expands its commercial team. Burr comes to MiQ from Yahoo Inc where he was head of sales, Victoria and in the new role he will be responsible for leading MiQ’s commercial plans to grow […]

    Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
    • Media

    Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content

    Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]

    Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
    • Marketing

    Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse

    Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]

    Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
    • Marketing

    Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions

    Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]