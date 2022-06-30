“Bittersweet!” Nelson Aspen Hands In His Two Week Notice To Sunrise

Sunrise’s show business reporter Nelson Aspen has announced he will be leaving the morning show after 19 years of spilling the tea.

Aspen is based in New York and has been a fixture on Sunrise for years. He was even there during the Melissa Doyle era.

He is the man that always manages to get Sunrise the gossip and he is known for his easy banter with the co-hosts.

However, this morning, he dropped a bombshell when he said: “After 19 and a half years with Sunrise, I am giving you my two-week notice. You’ll have me here for two more weeks.”

"After 19 and a half years with Sunrise, I am giving you my two-week notice" Our Showbiz Editor @NelsonAspen had some big news to share this morning 💛 pic.twitter.com/unfEPTuwz6 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) June 30, 2022

Aspen broke the news to Natalie Barr and Michael Usher, who is filling in for Kochie. Yes, that’s right, Kochie wasn’t even there for the iconic moment!

Barr said: “Nelson, it has been a wonderful ride, and we will miss you.”

Aspen then took to Twitter and wrote: “Bittersweet morning, indead. Love you Australia!”

Naturally, Twitter weighed in.

Nooooo! It’s the end of an Era! @NelsonAspen I’ll miss you from my tv screen 💔 — Lady Nikki 👑 (@Twi_Heart44) June 30, 2022

I sad to hear this after watching your reports for most of your time on Sunrise. I’m looking forward to hearing more about your book and hope to see you if you are coming to Melbourne — Debbie (@Debbie37917307) June 30, 2022

Congratulations @NelsonAspen, nearly 20 years, pretty much since day dot on #Sun7 as US showbiz correspondent 👏 It's going to be different without you! #GoWell — Mr TV Australia (@MrTVAus) June 30, 2022

Seven has yet to announce who will be replacing Aspen and assumedly Sunrise will give the show business reporter a big send off on his last day.

An end of an era!