Biozet Attack Makes Laundry Fun With New Brand Campaign Via Communicado

Communicado has launched a new brand campaign for Biozet Attack laundry detergent, “For a cleverer clean”.

Led by the brand line “For a cleverer clean,” the campaign will roll out through paid Meta channels and OOH locations around Australian shopping centres.

“When you can say it all in one compelling visual, you know you’re on a winner. It was amazing to work with the talented folk at The Craft Shop in New Zealand to bring this idea to life. I’m proud of the team for conceiving something so breakthrough for the category, we love where it landed and can’t wait to see it in the wild,” said Communicado’s executive creative director, Annie Price.

“We are thrilled with how this concept has come to life and we hope to capture the laundry audience’s imagination by leading with a very different way to talk about laundry,” said Angela Marriner, associate director – grocery, Kao Australia.

Biozet Attack, also known as Attack, originates from Japan, where it is the top laundry brand.

Credits:

Client: Kao Australia Pty Ltd

Brand Manager (KAO): Mary He

Associate Director (KAO): Angela Marriner

Creative Agency: Communicado

Directors: Kerrie Ryan & Lucy Houldsworth

Integrated Client Director: Nicki Cole

Account Manager: Sasha Tonkes

Integrated Strategist: Daniel Hedger

Executive Creative Director: Annie Price

Associate CD/Writer: Chris Buchanan

Associate CD/Art director: Simon Fleming

Production company: The Craft Shop, New Zealand

Projects Director: Ben Lockwood