BINGE’s John Beohn Joins Max As Australian Content Lead

Warner Bros. Discovery has appointed John Beohm as the local senior director of content planning and scheduling for its Max streaming service, due to launch in Australia on 31 March 2025.

Beohm joins Warner Bros. Discovery from BINGE, where he was director of content for the past four years.

Prior to BINGE, Beohm held content roles at SBS, Stan and BBC Worldwide.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining WBD,” he said. “The WBD library and upcoming slate is world class, and I can’t wait for Australian audiences to get their hands on the full Max experience.”

Max, which is due to launch at the end of this month, will feature Warner Bros. Discovery slate of content, including series like The Last of Us, Euphoria, House of the Dragon; theatrical hits Barbie, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Twisters; and fan favourites Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty.

Australians will have access to premium content from HBO, Warner Bros., Harry Potter, Discovery, the DC Universe, Animal Planet and more.

Beohm will report to Magdalene Ew, head of content, streaming for APAC.

“John is an exceptional talent, and we are thrilled he is joining the Max team in Australia,” Ew said.

“His experience across many of the market’s most loved and recognisable platforms, including across a broad range of content pillars, gives him a deep understanding of local audiences.”