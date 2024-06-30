Binge Unleashes Australia’s ‘House Of The Dragon’ Inspired Hot Sauces

To celebrate the return of the world’s biggest show – House of the Dragon – BINGE unveiled duelling hot sauces inspired by the series’ Green and Black Councils: “REVENGE” (Green) and “DRACARYS” (Black).

This Winter, the dragons of Westeros won’t be the only ones breathing fire. Reaching up to a scorching half a million Scoville units, BINGE is turning up the heat with the exclusive release of House of the Dragon-inspired hot sauces in collaboration with Renae Bunster of Bunsters Hot Sauce fame.

As Westeros teeters on the edge of a bloody civil war, fans can now choose a sauce that aligns with their allegiance and help the Green and Black Councils settle their scores as they vy for the Iron Throne. The Black Sauce for Queen Rhaenyra supporters, ‘Dracarys’, features the relentless spice of the Carolina Reaper, Scorpion and Birds Eye Chillies and boasts a Scoville Rating of 500,000 units. The Green Sauce for King Aegon supporters, ‘Revenge’, contains Green Habaneros, Charapitas and Jalapenos, and offers a searing Scoville Rating of 35,000 units.

In a fiery challenge that separates the bold from the faint-hearted, BINGE put celebrities and influencers alike to the test. House of the Dragon cast Harry Collett and Bethany Antonia, Caroline Gaultier and Krissy Marsh from The Real Housewives of Sydney, St. George Illawarra Dragons players Kyle Flanagan and Jesse Marschke, Cam Mooney and Ruby Schleicher from the AFL Bounce crew, social media stars Luke and Sassy Scott, alongside Fox League’s favourite duo Fletch and Hindy, have all bravely tasted the fiery hot sauces and pledged their allegiance.

Strict safety warnings have been included on the bottles; ‘Do not consume if you are sensitive to spicy foods or have any respect for your rectum whatsoever’, and ‘Consumption of this sauce may induce a trip to the porcelain throne’.

“Australia’s reaction to the launch of House of the Dragon season two has been phenomenal. Inspired by dragons and the world of Targaryens, we’ve crafted these exclusive hot sauces to bring the intense rivalries of Westeros into kitchens nationwide. Our creation is set to ignite a legendary feud, and I’m so excited to see the reactions from fans as these sauces will literally make you breathe fire. We invite all fans to choose wisely and settle in as the newest episode of the series drops today,” said Fiona King, marketing director, BINGE.

“When creating these House of the Dragon-themed hot sauces, I imagined the fierce intensity of an attack by the Green or Black council. The Green sauce, Aegon’s ‘Revenge,’ is packed with Green Habaneros, delivering an immediate searing punch reminiscent of a savage sword strike. The Black sauce for Rahenyra’s supporters, ‘Dracarys’, features Carolina Reapers that ignite a slow, but intense burn, similar to being engulfed by dragon fire. It’s as hot as a sauce can be while still remaining deliciously edible! Personally, the deep Black Dracarys sauce is my favourite – it’s both thrillingly intense and dangerously fun. Enjoy… if you dare,” said Renae Bunster, founder of Bunsters Hot Sauces and co-creator of the limited edition House of the Dragon-inspired hot sauces.