Binge Drops New Ad Featuring NRL Star Jarome ‘Romey’ Luai

BINGE has revealed new ads starring four-time NRL Premiership winner Jarome ‘Romey’ Luai in the next iteration of the ongoing ‘It all happens here’ campaign.

Sporting the tagline ‘Come For The Latest. Stay For The Greatest’, the ad celebrates the line-up of live and on-demand entertainment for everyday viewing available on BINGE from the world’s biggest shows like The Day of the Jackal and The White Lotus, to homegrown favourites like Colin from Accounts and Selling Houses Australia, to fan favourites like The Office, and everything in between – movies, lifestyle, live news, classics, music channels and a great selection of Australian sports including AFL, NRL, netball and more.

The hero :30 ad plays off Luai’s four-time premiership wins – and rings – to announce a special offer in market for new and returning subscribers – get BINGE for only $4.99 / month for 12 months.

Annabelle Greene, Director of Marketing at BINGE, said: “We wanted this new creative to highlight that regardless of what brought you to BINGE, our extensive and diverse content has your next watch sorted – shows, movies, live news, lifestyle, music channels, even sport – BINGE has something for everyone and every day.

“And we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to have Romey back on screen. His comedic timing is on point – he absolutely nails the tone of the brand and creative campaign.”

The hero :30 TVC spots will be integrated into the multi-channel media campaign currently in market promoting a range of content including BINGE Original series The Last Anniversary which will premiere March 27.

Credits

Marketing: BINGE

Creative / Production: BALBOA

Media: Mindshare, Foxtel Group