Binance & BWT Alpine Rev Up Melbourne With High-Octane Fusion Of Motorsport, Web3 & Fan Engagement

The 2025 Formula One season kicked into gear in Melbourne earlier this month with a striking showcase of technology, art and fan engagement—thanks, in part, to a high-octane collaboration between Binance and BWT Alpine F1 Team.

At the heart of it all was a fan-designed helmet for Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, unveiled through a stunning street mural and interactive AR experience that celebrated not just motorsport but the promise of Web3.

The initiative was led by Sarah Dale, Binance’s head of global partnerships and entertainment, who flew into Australia for the activation and took time out of her hectic schedule to chat with B&T.

Dale, a 20-year veteran in brand marketing with stints at McDonald’s, Walgreens and Hard Rock, sees her role as “bridging the gap between athletes and fans to bring new experiences and opportunities to life”.

She said the Alpine F1 partnership is a perfect fit for Binance. “F1 is all about performance, speed, innovation, endurance, adaptability—and that shared DNA is really cool for us to work with. It helps us build stories that resonate with the fans”.

The centrepiece of the activation was the Pierre Gasly Helmet Design Competition, which received over 500 entries from 75 countries. The winning design, selected by Gasly himself, featured green and gold hues, iconic Australian wildlife and a tribute to the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit.

“It’s quite amazing that somebody could be at home on their couch and design a helmet that is worn by a driver in the first race of the year,” Dale said.

Melbourne’s art scene was front and centre too. A 5×2 metre mural by street artist Matt Adnate brought the winning helmet to life on La Trobe Street. The mural included an eagle, symbolic of speed and precision, as well as a digital QR code that unlocked an immersive AR experience of the helmet and the track.

Gasly’s race-worn helmet will now be auctioned via F1 Authentics, with proceeds going to CROW Youth Boxing, a charity supporting First Nations youth—an added local tie-in for the Melbourne activation.

The Australian Grand Prix was one of a select few Binance is prioritising in 2025, chosen for its strong crypto user base and clear regulatory framework. “Australia is one of those markets we’ve elevated in our mind,” Dale explained. “Not only is it the first race of the season, but it’s awesome that Jack Doohan is making his hometown appearance here”.

Beyond F1, Binance continues to drive Web3 adoption through major partnerships, including with Cristiano Ronaldo. Dale told B&T that these efforts extend beyond branding to real-world utility. “Our NFT collection with Cristiano doesn’t just live digitally—some fans have trained with him, celebrated with him. That’s the power of meaningful engagement”.

Ultimately, Dale believes these partnerships do more than boost visibility—they educate. “It’s not just slapping a logo or giving someone a ticket they could’ve bought themselves. It’s giving them an experience where they’re learning. And that learning will continue,” she said.

With activations planned in Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi, Binance’s journey with F1 is far from over. But in Melbourne, fans got a thrilling glimpse of how crypto and culture can collide—on track, on the streets, and in the digital realm.