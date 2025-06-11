Bigger, Smarter & Still Climbing: Why The 1% Club Is Seven’s Surprise Ratings Powerhouse

In a market where most formats peak early and taper off, Seven’s The 1% Club is doing the unthinkable, growing season after season.

Since launching in April 2023 on the Seven Network, the logic-based quiz show has become the breakout hit of Australian television. In 2024, it was the highest-rated new entertainment format across all networks. In 2025, it’s even bigger.

Speaking to B&T, Majella Hay, Seven’s director of content – unscripted said that to have this growth in season three is entirely against the trend. “To have the growth that we’ve had, it’s a real testament to the strength of the format,” she explained.

Unlike traditional quiz shows that reward obscure facts or trivia knowledge, The 1% Club flips the formula. Styled like an IQ test, the show focuses on common sense and lateral thinking. “It’s not what you know, it’s how you think,” Hay explained. “If you don’t get the answer, it’s not because you lacked knowledge — it’s usually because you didn’t see it or work it out in time. That’s a much more inclusive, accessible experience”.

That accessibility, and its universal appeal across generations, has made it ideal family viewing. And Seven has leaned into that, moving the program into its marquee Sunday night slot.

“There’s something historical and anecdotal about Sunday night TV bringing people together,” Hay said. “The format has a high entry point for all ages, and the lounge-room competition, playing against the people you’re watching with, just works”.

The show’s success also owes much to its Australian host, comedian Jim Jefferies, who brings a distinctly different energy to the local version compared to the UK original. “Jim gives a very different performance to Lee Mack. He pushes boundaries. There’s this constant blurring of watching and playing,” Hay told B&T. “Even if you fall behind on the questions, you’re still engaged with his stand-up style commentary”.

The results speak for themselves. Seven’s total average audience for 2025 is up 13% year-on-year, and The 1% Club is leading the charge. “Sunday night kicks off the whole week. It’s helping pull audiences across the schedule. What’s really exciting is that streaming numbers are growing too, it performs both linearly and digitally, which is rare”.

That dual performance has made the show central to Seven’s programming strategy, and there’s more to come. Season four has already been commissioned, with a fresh batch of themed specials in the works. “We’ve got more promo episodes coming, Jim hosting a ladies’ night, a singles night. Who doesn’t love that?” Hay teased. “We’ve also introduced subtle format tweaks to keep it evolving, things like new question types and visual cues, just to make sure it doesn’t go stale.”

In addition, the network recently launched The 1% Club app, a second-screen play-along experience that keeps fans engaged even when the show isn’t airing. While the app is managed by BBC, Hay said its success in the UK made it a no-brainer. “We knew people were playing along based on our year-on-year growth. The app formalises that experience. It also keeps the format top of mind between episodes, which is great for long-term engagement.”

Beyond ratings, The 1% Club is reshaping Seven’s broader unscripted strategy. “It’s reminded us of the power of communal viewing,” Hay said. “Having game shows as part of our unscripted slate is so important; it gives our programming team flexibility. And shorter, 60-minute entertainment still has a real place. Not everything has to be long-form reality”.

As for what’s next, Hay stayed tight-lipped, but confirmed Seven is actively scouting new concepts. “We’re always looking, whether it’s a proven hit in English-speaking markets or something interesting from a non-English-speaking territory. The slate for 2026 and 2027 needs to be broad. We’re not sitting on our hands just because 1% is working”.

In an industry hungry for wins, The 1% Club has delivered more than a flash-in-the-pan success. With its clever format, cross-generational appeal and multiplatform growth, it’s proving that smart TV doesn’t have to be niche and that game shows still have a very bright future.