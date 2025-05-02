MarketingNewsletter

BigAds Poaches Brandon Joel For NSW Sales Team

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Brandon Joel

BigAds has announced the appointment of Brandon Joel, a seasoned professional with a strong track record in revenue growth, strategy and brand marketing, as the newest member of its NSW sales team.

Brandon brings a wealth of experience, having recently excelled at independent agency Trade Indy, where he earned multiple commendations for outstanding sales leadership. He also recently started, and ran, his own agency, further honing his strategic and branding skills while working closely with a diverse range of clients and brands.

“We’re thrilled to welcome someone of Brandon’s calibre to BigAds, especially as we build on the momentum of our omnichannel advertising platform,” said a BigAds spokesperson. “His deep industry experience and proven ability to drive results make him a valuable addition to any ad tech business.”

“I’m genuinely excited about the opportunity with BigAds. The first time I saw Buddy, I immediately recognised its potential to deliver real impact for brands and agencies, both large and small”, added Brandon. “It’s also a great feeling to reconnect with some of my former colleagues and clients — we all had an amazing working dynamic.”

 

