Beyoncé Returns For Levi’s In Reimagined ‘Pool Hall’ Spot

Beyoncé and Levi’s have reimagined the 1991 classic ‘Pool Hall’ commercial with the American songstress donning a bedazzled Canadian Tuxedo.

It’s a reimagining, rather than a recreation. The new spot runs for just 15 seconds, while the original was longer than a minute. The music is different, too, with the original set to The Clash’s ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ while this new one is set a new, and very different song.

The spot directed by Grammy Award-winning director Melina Matsoukas. It’s the latest iteration of Levi’s ‘Reimagine’ campaign that saw the more famous ‘Laundrette’ ad recreated with Beyoncé starring.

The campaign was conceived in creative partnership with TBWA\Chiat\Day LA and produced by de la revolućion/PRETTYBIRD.

In the spot, Beyoncé defies expectations as she takes on a local shark, played by Timothy Olyphant, in a high-stakes game of pool.

“There isn’t another wardrobe piece that evokes comfort, modern elegance, classic Americana attire, and nostalgia the way denim does,” said Beyoncé. “And when I think of all those things, I think of Levi’s.”

She continued, “For the second chapter in our collaboration we had even more fun in reimagining the denim on denim narrative, through the lens of a woman, who can be sexy, bold and a fierce competitor, all at once. We wanted to celebrate the duality of grace and power.”

“Levi’s has always built on its rich denim history, reinterpreting it in new cultural moments and proving that reinvention is at its core,” said Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of the Levi’s brand at Levi Strauss & Co. “Pool Hall honours our heritage while breaking new ground, giving fans a chance to personalize their Levi’s and express their unique style.”

‘Pool Hall’ launches with a fully integrated global campaign, including television, digital, social media, out-of-home and brand activations. Additionally, the Levi’s brand’s social media will feature additional style content from global creators that encourages viewers to make their own style mark. Fans and friends of the brand will also be invited to participate in experiences that will serve as a playground for their own reimaginations.

Matsoukas collaborated with Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Marcell Rév and acclaimed photographer Mason Poole to capture the visual essence of Pool Hall, building on the legacy of iconic Levi’s campaigns and photography.

Here’s the original: