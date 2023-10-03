BETC Paris Reimagines Boring Corporate Stock Images For Office Design Firm Morning

Sad offices, fake smiles, lack of diversity … It was time to challenge visual representations of corporate offices on stock images websites. Morning and its ad agency BETC Paris unveiled the “Alternative Stock Images” campaign.

Since its launch, Morning has reinvented corporate offices with beautiful office settings designed with collaborators in mind. But there was still a place where change about office design was long overdue: stock images.

BETC Paris and Morning worked together to identify and select the most searched office life images on popular image stock websites. Result: pictures that are too often very stereotypical in the employee representation (often through old white males at the foreground and women in the background) as in the office design (dull carpets, drop ceilings, soulless open spaces).

All these pictures were reshot identically – same framing, same situation.- but inside Morning locations. For this occasion, Morning’s own employees became models and stepped in front of the camera to reproduce hundreds of pictures and show their vision of office life: more inclusive, less formal, more fun.

Olivier Aumard, ECD, and Mathieu Laugier, managing director, both at BETC Paris, commented: “With this campaign, we wanted to give a new representation to corporate life with a Morning lens. It was also an opportunity to promote Morning’s locations in an unexpected way to a larger audience.”

Starting on October 2nd 2023, Morning has uploaded all these new pictures royalty-free on the main stock images websites to allow anyone to use them freely and slowly start to change the representation of corporate offices. The “Alternative Stock Images” campaign will be shared on Morning’s own social channels but also by all of the company’s employees.