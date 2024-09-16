Ben & Jerry’s Launches Campaign To “Make Some Motherchunkin’ Change” Via Clemenger BBDO

Ben & Jerry’s has launched a brand campaign to inspire Australians to embrace their inner activist and “Make Some Motherchunkin’ Change” via Clemenger BBDO.

The campaign marks 15 years of the brand’s presence in Australia – in both supermarkets and the activism space. The campaign includes a TVC, anthemic long-format and short-format videos, outdoor billboards, and will run across various media and social media platforms.

At the heart of the campaign is a humorous tagline with a rallying message – “Make Some Motherchunkin’ Change” – which encapsulates the brand’s core beliefs and underscores its commitment to activism and social justice.

Launched in the U.S. earlier this year, the global campaign was first conceptualised with DCX Growth Accelerator, showcasing real-life activists and artists from around the world.

In its Australian iteration, the spotlight is placed on four creative individuals who embody today’s activist – Stephanie Curley (CEO, Surfrider Foundation Australia), Dylan Mooney (Artist, Our Islands Our Home), Annie Ford (marine scientist), and Jimmy Stanton-Cooke (co-founder & CEO, HalfCut) – all of whom have collaborated with the ice cream brand through various activism campaigns in Australia.

“At Ben & Jerry’s, we believe that if you have a heart, you can be an activist. As a brand, we are inspired by individuals who are able to tap into their creativity, talents, and community to make a difference in the world,” said Sean Farrell, AU country business lead at Ben & Jerry’s.

“Whether it’s shaving half your beard to save the rainforest or riding your bike from Tasmania to Queensland, activism can take many forms. With Ben & Jerry’s ‘Make Some Motherchunkin’ Change’, we unearthed some of Australia’s most creative activists, showing how anyone with some heart can positively impact our world. Hopefully, this movement further drives the spirit of activism among Australians, reframing it as something that can be theirs, in whatever shape they want,” said Ant Phillips, Clemenger BBDO executive creative director.

Ben & Jerry’s PR partner, FORWARD, will lead the earned media element utilising findings from its research partner, Lonergan Research, to amplify the campaign and brand messaging across Australia as it reveals Aussie’s attitudes towards activism, whether they consider themselves as an activist, and how this varies across different generations.

“The ‘Make Some Motherchunkin’ Change!’ has purpose swirled through it – and was inspiring to work on. We uncovered powerful insights into how Australians view activism today — with 95 per cent of Aussies driving real change through everyday actions — and how ‘activism’ is evolving. The campaign is about breaking down the barriers to activism, making it more inclusive and accessible, and showing Aussies that even the smallest action can lead to big change,” said Fergus Kibble, FORWARD founder & managing director.

Mindshare’s media campaign will drive awareness of Ben & Jerry’s social mission via screens, social and outdoor media. To kick off the campaign Mindshare has partnered with Revolution360 to create unique wall murals in Bondi, NSW and Main Beach, QLD, that use CO2 absorbing paint, with 45 litres of paint absorbing more than 10KG of CO2. Alongside the murals, sequential street posters featuring the brand’s four activist partners will be running with a QR code to find out more information, as well as creative across Meta and TikTok on the brand channels.

