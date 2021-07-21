Ben Carney Leaves WA To Join Hobart’s HIT100.9

Hobart will hear a fresh voice on the airwaves, as Ben Carney joins the line up as Hobart’s Hit100.9 Workday announcer and Operations Assistant from Monday, 16 August.

Carney comes from the West where he currently hosts half of the Hit Network’s Saturday Night Party Playlist, which is heard on Hit100.9 from 7pm Saturdays.

Carney is welcomed to the team in Hobart from Bunbury in Western Australia, bringing almost five years of radio experience, with more than three of those years at SCA. Prior to his most recent role in Bunbury as Workday announcer, he was on-air announcing and assistant breakfast producer at 96FM Perth.

“I’ve had an amazing time with SCA Bunbury, working under Hit Network assistant content director – WA, Amy Collett and the entire team here which makes it very tough to say goodbye,” Carney said.

“After three and a half years, I’m ready for that next challenge and I can’t wait to join the Hobart team. I can’t wait to catch some footy with the Roos in Hobart and Hawks in up in Launceston!”

SCA Hobart content director, Phil Bradley, said: “We are excited to have Ben join our team. After building a loyal following in WA, Ben will deliver his genuine passion for music, he’ll love talking with Hobart and playing their favourite hits.

“Not to mention, it’s also a brilliant time to be moving to Tassie, to discover the best of the state in our #offseason.”

Join Carney on Hobart’s Hit100.9 weekdays at 9am from Monday 16 August.