Behold! B&T’s Top 10 Best Of The Best CMOs, Presented by Finecast

In this latest instalment of our Best of the Best series, we present to you the Top 10 CMOs whose visionary leadership and keen business acumen have transformed the Australian brandlandscape.

While these lists are a mere snapshot in time, we believe the following individuals have stood out against a vast sea of talented marketing mavens due to the substantialness of the brands they have grown, their tenures in current and past positions, as well as their overall impact on the industry.

That being said, 10 spots are hardly enough to rewards all the fabulous marketing leadership we have in Australia. Which is precisely why you should keep an eye out for our extensive annual CMO Powerlist due to come out in early 2024!

But until then, we proudly present the marketing crème de la crème, our Top 10 chief marketing officers for 2023:

10) Vin Naidoo

Chief Marketing Officer , Toyota

Vin Naidoo first joined Toyota in 2002 and has held a number of positions across the company’s various operations including after-sales, production planning, and national sales. Prior to his latest appointment, Naidoo spent two years as general manager of sales and marketing operations based in Singapore with Toyota Motor APAC. Moving back to Australia last year to take up his position as chief marketing officer for Toyota Australia, Naidoo continues to take the brand into the future off the back of its 25th consecutive year as Australia’s best selling automotive brand.

9) Monique Macleod

Group Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Commonwealth Bank

As the group executive of marketing and corporate affairs at Commonwealth Bank, Monique McLeod manages their marketing, branding, stakeholder insights, government relations, communications, and corporate social responsibility. With a tenure at CommBank since 2008, McLeod has held various positions within the organisation, including general manager for brand and sponsorship, as well as general manager for consumer marketing, before assuming her current role in 2017. Prior to transitioning to the client side, McLeod worked for such esteemed agencies such as DDB Australia.

8) Sweta Mehra

Chief Marketing Officer, ANZ

As CMO of ANZ, Sweta Mehra leads the business across 34 global markets with a focus on brand reputation, driving revenue growth, and deepening customer relationships across a collective team that includes marketing, digital sales and personalisation capabilities. Before ANZ Mehra held leadership positions at Proctor and Gamble in Singapore. Mehra is also an advocate for developing the next generation of leaders and is a formal mentor for Graduates of the Australian Marketing Academy.

7) Simon Cheng

Chief Marketing Officer, Menulog

Moving to Menulog from his previous position as CMO at health and wellness retailer, Healthy Life, Simon Cheng has been an integral part of the online food delivery boom in Australia. Previous to Healthy Life, Cheng held the position of vice president of sales, marketing and PR at P&O cruises. Today, Menulog claims to be Australia’s largest online food delivery marketplaces, connecting over four million customers with over 35,000 restaurant partners through their app and website platforms.

6) Lucinda Barlow

Senior Director, Head of International Marketing, Uber

Initially trained as an engineer and computer scientist, Lucina Barlow has amassed over 20 years of marketing experience for various Internet and mobile technologies and platforms, and has trotted the globe, working in Asia, the US, and the UK. Previous to joining Uber, Barlow was the global marketing director for YouTube and its two billion daily users. Today, Barlow brings her fabulous reputation as a visionary and champion of creativity to her position as senior director, head of international marketing at Uber APAC.

5) Susan Coghill

Chief Marketing Officer, Tourism Australia

Susan Coghill has been a key member of Tourism Australia for the past six years, with the last four focused on overseeing the organisation’s international marketing strategy as CMO. Coghill had led the strategy and execution of award-winning creative campaigns, including the global ‘Come and Say G’day’ campaign, ‘Dundee’ in the US, ‘Matesong’ in the UK, and the Australian ‘Holiday Here This Year’ campaign. Before Tourism Australia, Coghill has contributed her marketing expertise with positions at Westpac and Qantas, as well as renowned advertising agencies including Publicis Mojo and TBWA//Chiat//Day.

4) Chris Brown

SVP/ Chief Customer Officer, McDonald’s

Described as “one of the new breed of creative business leaders,” Chris Brown has been an integral part of the McDonald’s brands since 2020 when he assumed the role of CMO. In May 2022, Brown’s talents led to his appointment as chief customer officer, where he now oversees marketing, McCafe, and user experience. Before this role, Brown made significant strides as SVP and group managing director at R/GA in New York and also served as the Group CEO for DDB Group in Australia.

3) Brent Smart

Chief Marketing Officer, Telstra

Another M&C Saatchi alum, Brent Smart etched his name in the marketing halls of fame through a remarkable five-year tenure as CMO at IAG. During this time, he steered NRMA from 36th to become the third strongest brand in Australia. Smart now channels his passion for creativity, brand, and culture as CMO for Telstra, Australia’s second most valuable brand.

2) Mim Haysom

CMO/Executive General Manager Brand & Marketing, Suncorp Group

One of the most recognisable names in Australian advertising, Mim Haysmon is renowned for her leadership that has grown some of the world’s most recognised brands. Previous to her role at Suncorp, Haysom worked across such esteemed brands as CommBank, IAG, ANZ, Woolworths, Lexus and Optus as the general manager for M&C Saatchi. As executive general manager of brand and marketing at Suncorp, Haysmon brings her expertise to developing their network of brands including AAMI, GIO, Apia, Shannons and Vero.

1) Andrew Hicks

Chief Marketing Officer,Woolworths Group

Andrew Hicks embarked on a remarkable transformation within the Woolworths Group, commencing his journey in 2008 as the national marketing manager of Dan Murphy’s. Today, Hicks stands as the esteemed CMO of Woolworths Group, a position he assumed in June 2019 after serving as the director of marketing for Woolworths Food Group and Supermarkets for nearly four years. Recognized for his groundbreaking initiatives, Hicks received the coveted B&T Marketing Team of the Year award in 2017, solidifying his well-deserved position at the pinnacle of this esteemed list.

