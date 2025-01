Adidas has released a new film spruiking its new Predator line of boots featuring long-time brand partners David Beckham, and Zinedine Zidane, as well as more recent addition Jude Bellingham.

However, the star of the film, created by The Midnight Club, is undoubtedly ‘Paul from finance’ whose life is transformed when he puts on the boots.

It was created by Joshua Connell, Joe Goicoechea and Charlie Warcup. The film was directed by Tom Emmerson through Business Club.