BCM Group Bolsters Growth With 3 Senior Leadership Appointments

Integrated agency, BCM Group has announced the promotion of Damien Musgrave to national head of account management and welcomed two new senior hires following recent new business success and ongoing growth.

Ann Reilly joins as the agency’s head of broadcast and content production, from Publicis London where she was global head of production on part of the Unilever business, leading the agency’s global production output.

She brings over 15 years’ experience working across Australia and the UK to BCM Group, where she will continue the agency’s focus on market-leading creative and AI-powered content production capabilities.

Experienced client partner Jana Tann also joins as group account director, bringing with her extensive experience in senior roles at Publicis Australia, where she worked with a variety of government and education clients. “I’m extremely excited to join BCM Group’s talented team and work alongside clients here to deliver market leading creative work,” said Tann.

Damien Musgrave has been promoted to the group’s National Head of Account Management, where he will lead ongoing client growth and new business operations across the agency’s integrated national offering. Musgrave has been part of the BCM Group for the last 7 years where he has led various integrated client accounts and national projects, with his promotion following his most recent role as group account director.

On his appointment he said, “I’m thrilled to be stepping up to lead the team in a time of such growth. More and more we’re seeing brands look for integrated, diverse thinking and meeting these needs beyond traditional solutions is what we’re continuing to focus on. This is what I love about BCM and where we are taking our client offering”.

“We are continuing to see sustained growth. This strong position has meant we are not only attracting market-leading talent, but also backing our people to step up and lead and to help grow the businesses of our clients in new and exciting ways,” said Phil McDonald, partner and managing director of BCM Group.

The new leadership appointments come off the back of the agency group’s strong start to the year, including being appointed as lead agency on the highly sought after Griffith University account and winning new assignments from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Police.