BCM Appoints Lukas Temple MD, Phil McDonald Moves To Group CEO Role

Full-service independent agency, BCM Media and Creative (part of BCM Group), has appointed Lukas Temple as its new managing director.

In the newly created role, Temple will be responsible for overseeing client growth and the operations of BCM Media and Creative, including media buying and planning, creative campaign development, digital strategy and branding.

As part of his new role, Temple will join the BCM Group management team, which includes Erin Core, who heads up BCM’s research division, Veracity Research and Insights, and Emma Bedsor and Mia Hamilton, who oversee its public relations and communications agency, IVY Social and PR. As part of the leadership team expansion, current managing director Phil McDonald will move into the BCM Group CEO role.

Temple is a highly experienced media and creative industry leader, having worked for a number of media agencies and brands across his 20-year career.

Before joining BCM, Temple was the head of strategy and creative at independent agency, Cogency, integrating multidisciplinary marketing services, while managing creative teams across three locations.

He has also had a stint at Youi Insurance as chief brand officer, along with account and communications director roles at Ikon, UM and Starcom.

Commenting on Temple’s appointment, McDonald said: “While many in our category are cutting senior roles, we are doing the opposite and investing in market leading talent. Lukas brings senior strategy, data and media smarts to the BCM Group at both a client and media agency management level. As a past CMO, he knows the challenges that marketers are facing and how to help overcome them.

“The BCM media offering is about multiplying the impact of clients’ budgets and ensuring effectiveness is embedded into everything we do – Lukas will supercharge that as part of our existing agency team.”

Temple said: “The concentration of talent and experience within BCM Group has blown me away. It’s a team I wouldn’t define simply by its services, but by its impressive track record of effectiveness.

The constant fragmentation of marketing solutions and value is a real challenge for brands and marketers. BCM Group is clearly solving that challenge with its clients, and I’m delighted to be part of delivering such a valuable solution.”

Temple’s appointment comes on the back of a solid growth year for BCM, with client wins across search, social and research, including Messi Fragrances, Apollo Motorhomes, Queensland Police Service and the Queensland Fire Department.

Temple’s appointment is effective immediately.