BBC News Expands Australian Operation

A new digital team, led by news editor Jay Savage, is joining the BBC News Sydney bureau. The team is made up of experienced digital journalists who will take responsibility for the BBC News site (bbc.co.uk and BBC News on bbc.com) during Australia daytime hours.

The BBC said this change will enhance global breaking news content for UK BBC News online audiences as they start their day, helping the channel with its 24-hour news coverage for all audiences globally and increasing BBC News’ editorial presence in Australia.

Through the launch of the BBC app and the refreshed BBC.com site last year, Australian audiences have access to wide-ranging content from across the BBC. The BBC’s digital platforms are a home for ground-breaking storytelling that starts conversations, including the free BBC News channel livestream and recent addition of BBC podcasts.

The new team is led by Jay Savage as news editor, previously digital editor for almost 10 years with BBC News.

Further new appointments include six journalists:

Chris Graham who has previously worked with UK news outlets The Independent, The Times and The Daily Telegraph.

Helen Sullivan who joins from her previous role as Reporter and Liveblogger with The Guardian.

Victoria Bourne who joins from her previous role as Reporter with the ABC.

James Chater who joins from his previous role as Correspondent with DW in Taipei.

Yang Tian who joins from her previous role as News Producer with The Guardian.

Ottilie Mitchell who joins from the BBC News US digital team.

The BBC is recruiting for further roles to join the team.

Samanthi Dissanayake, executive news editor, digital international, BBC News, said: “I am delighted that we have newly in place such a stellar team of editors and journalists for our Sydney bureau to enable us to deliver our world-class breaking news content online during local daytime.

“The team is part of a much wider connected network of BBC News correspondents across the world who bring unrivalled expertise and access for our online global news stories. This enhancement serves all of our online audiences globally, and also the UK, where audiences will start their day with the best of our innovative and trustworthy news content.”