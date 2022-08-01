Mental Health Charity Batyr And UnLtd Join Pitch2Punch Lineup

Mental Health Charity Batyr And UnLtd Join Pitch2Punch Lineup
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Preventative mental health charity batyr and creative industry social group Unltd are both set to be represented at this year’s Pitch2Punch by batyr’s CEO Nic Brown (pictured) and Unltd’s key account director Saarika Shah.

Pitch2Punch is an annual opportunity for members of the media and marketing industry to get in the ring and face off for a chance at glory in front of a black-tie audience.

Nic Brown said: “I’m not sure if I know what I’ve gotten myself into really! But this year I wanted to show my appreciation by getting in the ring, rather than just cheering from the sidelines. The training will be tough, but I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got! I’ve always loved the concept behind Pitch2Punch, it’s awesome seeing how much everyone gets behind those taking part to support mental health.

“For many people, physical exercise is a great way to be proactive about looking after your mental health and that’s what is so great about Pitch2Punch, it advocates for both physical and mental health.”

Saarika Shah added: “Being diagnosed with Post Natal Depression with both of my children (and eventually seeking professional support and guidance to help me navigate my journey into motherhood) has profoundly impacted me.

“I understand how critical is it to check-in, to have those sometimes hard but open and honest conversations, and hold no judgment or associate any stigma with mental ill-health. That is why I am motivated to push myself well and truly out of my comfort zone to support the work batyr do, which is not only life-changing but essential for the young people they work with.”

batyr is a preventative mental health charity, created and driven by young people, for young people. Stigma, under-resourced communities and other barriers to accessing quality information and services stop young people from getting the right support and being able to manage their mental health before they are in crisis. Through sharing lived experience stories and peer-to-peer education in schools and universities, batyr are keeping young people from reaching the point of crisis and changing lives.

Applications for this year’s Pitch2Punch close August 5. Training starts August 26, while the Gala night will be held on November 11.

