Bastion Joins Forces With The Good Friday Appeal To Launch 2025 Campaign & Drive Donations

Integrated communications agency Bastion has partnered with the 2025 Good Friday Appeal to implement a public relations campaign that drives awareness and fundraising efforts for The Royal Children’s Hospital (RCH).

Running from 4 March to 18 April, the campaign combines the Appeal’s heritage with modern digital strategies, to engage new audiences, share stories, and drive donations. Bastion is also collaborating with ambassadors, influencers, and corporate partners.

On 18 April, the 2025 Good Friday Appeal will rally communities across Victoria to support pediatric care. Bastion is leading media engagement, ambassador relations and strategic communications to maximise awareness and participation in the initiative.

The 2025 campaign focuses on enhancing digital efforts, expanding media partnerships and spotlighting inspiring patient stories. By tapping into regional and online channels, the campaign seeks to broaden reach and deepen public engagement.

Bastion’s phased earned media strategy combines storytelling and media coverage across multiple platforms. By placing personal experiences at the campaign’s core, Bastion has tailored messaging to the most effective channels, building momentum leading up to Good Friday.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Good Friday Appeal, an initiative that holds such a special place in the hearts of Australians. Our team at Bastion is committed to amplifying the Appeal’s incredible work, sharing powerful stories, and connecting with diverse audiences to drive meaningful support for The Royal Children’s Hospital. We are thrilled to be supporting this iconic campaign, working with the wonderful Good Friday team and their partners and look forward to helping make the 2025 Appeal the most impactful yet,” Richard Chapman, managing director of corporate communications and PR at Bastion said.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bastion as our PR partner for the 2025 Good Friday Appeal. Their expertise in storytelling and innovative media strategies will play a pivotal role in helping us amplify the voices of our patients, partners, and supporters. Together, we aim to connect with new audiences, drive donations, and ensure the incredible work of The Royal Children’s Hospital continues to make a difference in the lives of children and families across Victoria and beyond,” Rebecca Cowan, executive director of the Good Friday Appeal added.