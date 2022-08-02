Bastion Expands US Roster With IMW Agency Merger

Bastion Expands US Roster With IMW Agency Merger
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Further cementing Bastion’s objectives to expand globally, Bastion Amplify USA has merged with leading California-based PR and Digital company, IMW Agency.

IMW has been operating in the US market for the past 15 years and will be merged into Bastion Amplify’s existing US operations. Bastion Amplify now has 35 staff in the USA delivering PR, Social and Digital services for clients, in addition to Bastion Amplify’s 45 staff across Australia and New Zealand.

Bastion Amplify US will be headed by CEO Chris Bretschger, the former president of IMW Agency. Former Bastion Amplify US CEO, Shana Starr, will serve as president of Bastion Amplify. In Australia, Bastion Amplify is led by Richard Chapman.

Bastion Founder and Group CEO Jack Watts said: “It is fantastic to continue our growth in the US market with the acquisition of IMW Agency. We now have 50+ staff across the group in America to take our global total well over 300. We believe we have built the agency model for the new world, and we are incredibly pleased to see that continuing to gain traction in the USA, the biggest marketing services market globally.

“For me personally, it is a joy to spend time with our people and clients in the States and walk through a Bastion yellow door into one of our now 3 offices there. It truly is the land of opportunity, and we see continued exponential growth, both organically and through further acquisitions in the USA. Watch this space!”

Bretschger, who had held leadership roles for national advertising companies such as Doner Advertising as well as major brands such as Mazda, added: “It is a tremendous honor to take the helm of such a talented enterprise. When my parents founded IMW decades ago, we strove for growth and impeccable customer service. This evolution continues that mission with a forward-thinking model that is fully equipped to meet the needs of the modern economy.”

The continued growth of Bastion Amplify in the US and Australia, allows Bastion Amplify to offer a unique mix of PR, Digital, Social and Influencer services to clients across both markets, with a particular focus on implementing Bastion’s ‘follow the sun’ model of Social Media Community Management and Influencer Engagement to provide holistic Social Media Services to clients 24/7.

The acquisition positions Bastion USA on an imminent trajectory to become the largest full-service independent marketing Agency on the West Coast of America, said CEO of Bastion USA Dax Cornelius.

“We’ve executed a disciplined M&A strategy that captures and nurtures synergies by combining operations that do not compete with each other. The result is a superior client experience unencumbered by friction within the consultancy or an overreliance on third-party outsourcing that typically comes with mark-ups in price.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Bastion Amplify IMW Agency

Latest News

A group of men carrying a casket in a funeral.
  • Advertising

UK Funeral Providers Banned From Advertising Eco-Friendly Coffins

The UK’s advertising watchdog has barred several funeral providers from claiming their funeral packages are “eco-friendly” after it found them to be misleading. Both Golden Leaves and JC Atkinson & Son have been advertising “green” packages on their websites, implying that theirs were more environmentally healthy than competitor’s offers. The Golden Leaves website reportedly advertised […]

Think You’re ‘Relationship Marketing Ready’? Think Again.
  • Marketing

Think You’re ‘Relationship Marketing Ready’? Think Again.

In this guest piece, Miles Toolin (pictured), senior solutions consultant at Cheetah Digital, breaks down how brands can jump in on the rising consumer interest in relationship marketing. Aussie consumers have low levels of trust for advertising, but will pay more to purchase from a trusted brand, a new report from Cheetah Digital reveals. What […]

London, UK - July 30, 2018: The buttons of the photo app Instagram, surrounded by WhatsApp, Facebook, Messages and other apps on the screen of an iPhone.
  • Media
  • Technology

HypeAuditor Reveals Top 10 Aussie Brands Connecting With Instagram Influencers

Today, influencer marketing platform HypeAuditor has released new data revealing the brands that have received the highest number of organic and paid tags or mentions on Instagram from influencers during the fast half of the year. The data reveals that department stores such as Kmart, Target and Big W and Australia’s top supermarkets Woolworths and […]

Fiftyfive5 Nabs Phil Steggals As Part Of APAC Expansion
  • Media

Fiftyfive5 Nabs Phil Steggals As Part Of APAC Expansion

Australian independent insight consultancy Fiftyfive5 has continued its expansion in the APAC region with the appointment of Phil Steggals (pictured) as head of consulting – APAC region. Phil was the ex-managing director of Kadence in Singapore where he built a team of 35 and delivered insight solutions for a wide range of clients, including Bloomberg, […]

MiQ Leaders Talk Cookie-less Future In Upcoming Conference
  • Advertising
  • Technology

MiQ Leaders Talk Cookie-less Future In Upcoming Conference

MiQ APAC CEO Jason Scott (pictured) and MiQ Solutions Consultant Belinda Cooper will address the ‘Big Picture Programmatic Future’ in a keynote address at the upcoming AdTECH:OOH Conference in Sydney on August 17. The AdTECH:OOH Conference returns to Sydney for the fourth consecutive year, as a key stop in the global event series, which includes London, […]

Monnet Cognac Launches In Australia At Dan Murphy’s
  • Marketing

Monnet Cognac Launches In Australia At Dan Murphy’s

Monnet Cognac, a globally renowned cognac crafted in Cognac, France, has officially launched in Australia and is available to purchase at Dan Murphy’s. Monnet is one of the most historical signatures of the Cognac region, and since its founding in 1838, has become known around the world for its ‘art de vivre’ (bringing people together […]

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Lands New Commercial Supporters
  • Marketing

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Lands New Commercial Supporters

With only 50 days to go until the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup takes to Australian shores for 2022, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) has today announced the commercial support of SIXT, DHL Supply Chain (DHL), and Sydney Olympic Park Authority. The trio of partners will work closely with the LOC to deliver a bold, […]

The Marketing Academy 2023 Scholarship Program Nominations Open
  • Marketing

The Marketing Academy 2023 Scholarship Program Nominations Open

The Marketing Academy has opened nominations for the 9th Australia intake of it’s world class Scholarship Program. This annual development Program gives high-potential leadership talent from within Marketing, Media and Advertising the insight, skills and knowledge to lead the businesses of tomorrow, and is recognised by the industry as one of the most prestigious and […]

Entertainment And M&C Saatchi Sydney Team Up To Tap For Fun
  • Campaigns

Entertainment And M&C Saatchi Sydney Team Up To Tap For Fun

Entertainment, formerly known as the Entertainment Book, have unveiled their relaunch in a campaign by the M&C Saatchi group. Created by M&C Saatchi Sydney with the integrated media strategy planned and bought by Bohemia, the campaign sets up the new creative platform ‘Tap for Fun’, evolving the original Entertainment Book into a new Entertainment app […]

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director
  • Marketing

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director

TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Greatrex as managing director of its Australian business, taking over from Steven Reilly who hands over leadership of TEAM LEWIS Australia after six years with the agency. Fairil Yeo, SVP, APAC at TEAM LEWIS said: “Together with the team, Jennifer will continue the […]

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy
  • Marketing

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy

Scentre Group has signed an agreement with CleanCo, the Queensland Government-owned renewables, low emissions, and hydro company, to source electricity from 100 per cent renewable sources for its Queensland portfolio of Westfield Living Centres from 2025. Scentre Group CFO and CEO-Elect Elliott Rusanow said the agreement is consistent with Scentre Group’s transition plan to achieve […]