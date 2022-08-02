Bastion Expands US Roster With IMW Agency Acquisition

Bastion Expands US Roster With IMW Agency Acquisition
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Further cementing Bastion’s objectives to expand globally, Bastion Amplify USA has acquired leading California-based PR and Digital company, IMW Agency.

IMW has been operating in the US market for the past 15 years and will be merged into Bastion Amplify’s existing US operations. Bastion Amplify now has 35 staff in the USA delivering PR, Social and Digital services for clients, in addition to Bastion Amplify’s 45 staff across Australia and New Zealand.

Bastion Amplify US will be headed by CEO Chris Bretschger, the former president of IMW Agency. Former Bastion Amplify US CEO, Shana Starr, will serve as president of Bastion Amplify. In Australia, Bastion Amplify is led by Richard Chapman.

Bastion Founder and Group CEO Jack Watts said: “It is fantastic to continue our growth in the US market with the acquisition of IMW Agency. We now have 50+ staff across the group in America to take our global total well over 300. We believe we have built the agency model for the new world, and we are incredibly pleased to see that continuing to gain traction in the USA, the biggest marketing services market globally.

“For me personally, it is a joy to spend time with our people and clients in the States and walk through a Bastion yellow door into one of our now 3 offices there. It truly is the land of opportunity, and we see continued exponential growth, both organically and through further acquisitions in the USA. Watch this space!”

Bretschger, who had held leadership roles for national advertising companies such as Doner Advertising as well as major brands such as Mazda, added: “It is a tremendous honor to take the helm of such a talented enterprise. When my parents founded IMW decades ago, we strove for growth and impeccable customer service. This evolution continues that mission with a forward-thinking model that is fully equipped to meet the needs of the modern economy.”

The continued growth of Bastion Amplify in the US and Australia, allows Bastion Amplify to offer a unique mix of PR, Digital, Social and Influencer services to clients across both markets, with a particular focus on implementing Bastion’s ‘follow the sun’ model of Social Media Community Management and Influencer Engagement to provide holistic Social Media Services to clients 24/7.

The acquisition positions Bastion USA on an imminent trajectory to become the largest full-service independent marketing Agency on the West Coast of America, said CEO of Bastion USA Dax Cornelius.

“We’ve executed a disciplined M&A strategy that captures and nurtures synergies by combining operations that do not compete with each other. The result is a superior client experience unencumbered by friction within the consultancy or an overreliance on third-party outsourcing that typically comes with mark-ups in price.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Bastion Amplify IMW Agency

Latest News

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director
  • Marketing

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director

TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Greatrex as managing director of its Australian business, taking over from Steven Reilly who hands over leadership of TEAM LEWIS Australia after six years with the agency. Fairil Yeo, SVP, APAC at TEAM LEWIS said: “Together with the team, Jennifer will continue the […]

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy
  • Marketing

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy

Scentre Group has signed an agreement with CleanCo, the Queensland Government-owned renewables, low emissions, and hydro company, to source electricity from 100 per cent renewable sources for its Queensland portfolio of Westfield Living Centres from 2025. Scentre Group CFO and CEO-Elect Elliott Rusanow said the agreement is consistent with Scentre Group’s transition plan to achieve […]

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition
  • Media

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition

Tag, a global creative production partner to brands and agencies, has announced the acquisition of social media agency L&A Social. Sydney-headquartered L&A Social is a strategic creative social media agency working with international brands, including Volkswagen, Unilever, Ampol, Henkell-Freixenet and many more. Founded in 2012, L&A Social partners with clients to build authentic communities across […]

Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit
  • Marketing

Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit

Veteran Australian corporate affairs, community engagement, and government communications leader Peter Fraser (lead image) has joined Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) as senior advisor and head of the Australia unit of this newly established public affairs and government relations arm of the world’s leading communications firm. Fraser, who most recently served as chief of staff to […]

Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win
  • Marketing

Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win

Edge’s 2022 Intern program for university students in their final year culminated this month with a real pitch to a pro bono client, Results International (Australia), with the pitch finishing with the client agreeing to launch a new fundraising event using one of the group’s ideas. The interns collaborated over the course of an eight […]

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report
  • Media

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report

Celebrating ten years in the game, BlokeVote has given insight into what they’ve learnt in their Celebrating 10 Years of BlokeVote Report. The report covers how blokes have changed in ten years and how brands can leverage this to build stronger connections with the Blokes in their target markets. Featuring 15 pages of easy-to-digest insights, […]

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA
  • Campaigns

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA

Optus stores in Regional WA have commenced a new outdoor transit campaign with Ads On Wheels to specifically target communities in and around Bunbury, Busselton, Kalgoorlie, Albany and Geraldton. Paul O’Neill, Optus territory general manager – Regional WA, said he was pleased to partner with Ads on Wheels to promote the Optus brand across regional […]

The Brands That Braved Splendour
  • Campaigns

The Brands That Braved Splendour

Do you only attend rock musical festivals for the corporate brand activations? Get jiggy to this Splendour shakedown.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion
  • Advertising

Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion

Australian adtech company Veridooh has launched in the UK as part of its plans to take its independent out-of-home (OOH) verification solution to new markets around the world. Veridooh’s patent-pending, proprietary solution, SmartCreativeTM, independently collects all the data needed to track, measure, and verify the performance of DOOH campaigns. Founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed […]