Bag An All-Expenses-Paid Trip To Cairns Crocodiles By Entering Yahoo Academy 2025!

Nominations are now open for Yahoo Academy 2025, a talent development program designed to empower the next generation of media and marketing professionals across Australia and Singapore.

Taking place in Sydney on April 8 and 9, the program will provide 30 rising stars with the skills and knowledge needed to guide them through the rapidly evolving workplace. The 2025 edition will feature workshops led by industry experts including strategist Rob Campbell, earned media guru Simone Gupta and AI expert Lucio Ribeiro.

These sessions will delve into areas such as practical implementation of AI, strategic and critical thinking, business problem solving and other areas about the future of work.

The experience will culminate in a Pitch-Off, where participants will put their learning into action by tackling a real-world business problem for Australian charity Musicians Making a Difference (MMAD). The winning team will walk away with an all-expenses-paid trip to the Cairns Crocodiles conference in May, including flights, accommodation and event tickets.

Check out the details for Cairns Crocodiles here and buy your tickets now!

“The pace of change in our industry is relentless and it’s more critical than ever now to invest in the next generation of talent. Yahoo Academy is about giving rising stars the tools and confidence to lead, adapt and thrive in an evolving workplace,” John McNerney, managing director of Yahoo AUSEA said.

“Over the years, we’ve seen participants go on to shape the industry in incredible ways and I’m excited to see how this year’s group will rise to the challenge and embrace the opportunity to make their mark,” McNerney added.

“Last year’s winning team blew us away with their creativity, passion and ability to think strategically under pressure. I can’t wait to see that same level of drive and innovation from this year’s participants. We’re deeply grateful to Yahoo for their continued support and belief in MMAD’s mission to create real change through the power of music and mentoring,” Dominic Brook, co-founder of MMAD said.

Confirmed workshop hosts include: Rob Campbell, chief strategy officer, Colenso BBDO, Simone Gupta, co-founder, Supermassive, Lucio Ribeiro, founder, Lucio AI and Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham, founder, The Nest Consultancy.

“Yahoo Academy is all about pushing emerging talent to develop the skills that matter most in today’s industry. We bring in top experts to challenge and inspire them. Last year’s cohort proved just how powerful that experience can be turning their learning into truly impactful ideas and I’m excited to see this year’s group step up, embrace the challenge, and show us what they’re capable of,” Elika Tamaddoni, head of trade marketing at Yahoo AUSEA said.

Applications are now open to media and marketing professionals with up to seven years of experience across Australia and Singapore. Applications close on Friday 28 February and nominees must be available to attend the workshop in Sydney.

For details on how to apply, visit https://yahooacademy2025.splashthat.com