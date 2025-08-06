Babybel Unwraps New Global Campaign

Babybel has unveiled a new global campaign designed to showcase the fun nature of one of the world’s most popular cheese snacks.

The campaign, which is being progressively rolled out across key markets, represents a significant evolution of the brand featuring a range of cleverly rendered 3D scenes in which the Babybel cheese comes to life in the form of humorous characters depicted in playful settings and various snacking occasions—whether it’s the office or on one’s commute.

The portfolio comprises a range of short and long form video content, as well as print assets in which various Babybel characters are given their own cheeky personalities and languages to reinforce the brand’s new positioning of ‘The Fun Kind of Good.’

Media agency Spark Foundry Australia and PR firm Twenty6forty4 Communications will team up with Bel Brands Australia to deliver an integrated campaign featuring a mix of OOH (transit and retail panels), digital, social, PR, product sampling and influencer collaborations.

An 8-week takeover of double-decker buses on the B-Line bus service running from Sydney’s northern beaches to the CBD will be one of the most high-profile elements. The “Babybel-line” – as it will be known – will see the Babybel characters showcased in Megaside Double D ads on two buses that will effectively help the brand ‘paint the town red’.

“We are extremely excited to introduce the new global positioning for Babybel to our local consumers and retailers,” said Rucha Sarma, senior brand manager at Bel Brands Australia. “Our global teams have worked hard to develop these new assets which are a natural evolution of the key themes of fun and playfulness that have been inherent in Babybel’s brand DNA for years.

“At its heart, the new campaign celebrates the joyful rituals of choosing Babybel as a snacking option—from the unmistakable red wax to the playful unwrapping, bold taste and optimistic spirit that makes the product a family favourite while also highlighting the goodness of the cheese.

“With ‘The Fun Kind of Good’, Babybel embraces its identity as a creator of enjoyable snack-time experiences, blending light-hearted fun with the more serious topic of nutrition. The campaign features vibrant visuals and scenarios grounded in positivity, humour and colour cues that reflect the brand’s iconic personality. This was done to ensure we can talk to our audiences about the ‘goodness’ of Babybel in an approachable way that avoids being too serious.”

In a quirky fact, the video ad – which reinforces Babybel’s ‘good on the go’ theme – features music written by up-and-coming Australian-born artist Sam Quealey, who resides in France. She lent her vocals to the song entitled ‘I’m your Baby’, which defines the musical identity of the 45-second film.

The campaign went live on August 4 and will run for approximately eight weeks. The second half of the campaign will feature the roll-out of Babybel’s latest product – an exciting twist on the original favourite that kids and parents can peel and eat together.